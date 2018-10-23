Erick Williams announces name, more details on upcoming Hyde Park restaurant

Last month, we told you that Erick Williams, longtime executive chef at MK restaurant, had signed a lease on the old A10 space in Hyde Park (1462 E. 53rd St.) to open a Southern American restaurant.

Now we know a bit more.

We have a name. The restaurant will be called Virtue, representing, Williams said, the twin virtues of hospitality and kindness.

“We spent time thinking about what (people) love about restaurants,” Williams said, “and all roads pointed to hospitality — something that’s sometimes missed in the rush of taking care of a busy restaurant.”

Williams’ African-American heritage drives a lot of his goals for Virtue. “How many African-American chefs are running independent restaurants in Chicago?” he asked. “I can think of about five; the rest are corporate chefs or work in hotels. I think it’s important to represent, so some younger people can see an African-American chef working hard and succeeding. MK gave me joy and satisfaction for a lot of years. I could have taken another position elsewhere, but I needed a place where I could pass the baton, to usher in the next clients, customers and friends. Ownership had to be the path, and personally, that’s really what Virtue provides.”

The chef loves the space. “Folkart (Restaurant Group, which opened A10) was very thoughtful about the layout,” Williams said. “Typically you design for the dining room, the kitchen gets what’s left and you do the books out of a closet. Here, we’ve inherited a clear design that gives us room without sacrificing the integrity of the space.”

There will be roasting. “I’m inspired by open-fire cooking and how much of that is done in the South,” he said. “We don’t have a hearth, but there’s a deck oven; we’re definitely going to have fun with charred vegetables and barbecued vegetables. And we’re working diligently on a pork chop delicious enough for any grandmother to say she’s proud.”

Virtue might be open by December. “We’re pushing to get it open this fall,” Williams said. “(The quick opening) might be more ambitious than me being a sole proprietor.”

pvettel@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @PhilVettel

MORE COVERAGE

Erick Williams among Tribune's 2014 Dining Award winners »

Head to these Wrigleyville restaurants for postseason dining »

Phil's 50: Chicago's best restaurants, ranked, reviewed, mapped »