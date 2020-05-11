Mark Pynes/AP
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Eric Frein gets execution date for killing state trooper, though he won’t be put to death then

May 11, 2020
From www.mcall.com
By
Mark Pynes/AP

Eric Frein's execution date was set by Pennsylvania, but won't happen because of a moratorium.