Erbert & Gerbert’s Welcomes New Chief Operating Officer

Eau Claire, WI (RestaurantNews.com) E&G Franchise Systems announced today the addition of Stephanie Schon as Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective immediately.

Ms. Schon holds a BA from Northwestern University and an MBA from University of Denver, then went on to work for IBM as a Senior Project and Program Manager for a decade. She is well-versed in business and the restaurant industry with expertise in strategy, operations, and technology. She most recently served as Director of Strategy Execution and Project Management at Buffalo Wild Wings where she implemented and managed a new enterprise-level strategic planning process and led the execution of the organization’s key initiatives, such as a new online ordering platform. Her prior years, as a consultant, gave her the opportunity to provide strategy management consulting and implement large IT initiatives, such as a new POS rollout at other franchise concepts.

Ms. Schon will be assuming the day-to-day management of the brand through staff coaching/ mentoring and process improvement.

“E&G Franchise Systems continues to grow and provide value to the communities we touch. We are profoundly pleased that Ms. Schon is joining our team and helping us to embark on the next step in our company’s future,” said President and CEO Eric Wolfe.

About Erbert & Gerbert’s

Founded in 1988 in Eau Claire, Wis., and themed originally from a child’s storybook, Erbert & Gerbert’s has grown to more than 90 locations in 16 states, with locations ranging from urban centers to rural areas under the leadership of president and CEO Eric Wolfe, who led an investment group to acquire the company in 2004. For franchising information, visit http://www.erbertandgerberts.com.

