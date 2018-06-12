Erbert & Gerbert’s Sandwich Shops Are Upping Their Game with New Menu Items and Ad Agency

Caribbean Sriracha Chicken Sandwich

Eau Claire, WI (RestaurantNews.com) With more than 100 locations operating in 16 states, Erbert & Gerbert’s is on the fast track to becoming one of the fastest-growing sandwich chains in the U.S. So says Entrepreneur Magazine, among others, who named the chain to their Top 200 Restaurant Franchises list and ranked Erbert & Gerbert’s on their legendary Entrepreneur Franchise500® this past January.

Rolling on that momentum is President and CEO Eric Wolfe who recently made some key changes within the organization. Among the changes was bringing aboard Jeremy Burke who led design and strategic direction for Buffalo Wild Wings for a decade.

“We are doing both traditional and nontraditional sites,” said Wolfe, “such as our Minnesota Zoo and General Mills locations. We are looking for franchisees to partner with who really get the business. Savvy investors and multi-unit restaurant operators appreciate the difference between us and other sandwich shops.”

The Two Matts from Party Land. (Rogers and Heath).

The young and dynamic Burke has recently tapped new LA-based ad agency, Party Land, led by former Arby’s “We Have the Meats” creative director and writer Matt Heath. Along with his two partners, Creative Director Matt Rogers and former K-Swiss President David Nichols, Heath’s shop is hitting the ground running on a roster of eclectic brands such as Erbert & Gerbert’s Sandwich Shops.

“We’ve got big plans for E&G’s,” said Heath. “They’re a true product innovation brand, which is really exciting in an industry that’s full of brands with more functional positioning like fast delivery or crispier lettuce. We get to appeal to our audience in a much more emotional, visceral way. It’s going to be a lot of fun helping Erbert & Gerbert’s take their legacy and new sandwich flavors to the next level.”

With the addition of Party Land to the team, Burke has brought aboard USIM, the fast growing independent media agency that provides integrated media solutions. Also Los Angeles based and led by Chairman and CEO Dennis Holt, the group will handle E&G’s media efforts with a primary focus on digital services, working on both national messaging and across the chain’s local cooperative franchise groups.

“Lots of fun, growth and new flavors coming as part of our new “Bold Between the Breads” brand campaign,” said Burke. “This is an exciting brand with a lot of R&D on new, great tasting sandwiches always appearing. Our newest one will be the Caribbean Sriracha Chicken Sandwich and it’s going to be a flavorful adventure, just like Erbert & Gerbert’s Sandwich Shops.”

