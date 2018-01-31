Erbert & Gerbert’s Sandwich Shops Are Included in Two Rankings Lists

Eau Claire, WI (RestaurantNews.com) With more than 100 locations operating in 16 states, Erbert & Gerbert’s is on the fast track to becoming one of the fastest-growing sandwich chains in the U.S. The chain was recently named among the Top 200 Restaurant Franchises by Entrepreneur Magazine and this month ranked on the Entrepreneur Franchise500®, one of the most distinguished rankings in the franchise community.

Another prestigious ranking just appeared for the Midwest chain on Franchise Gator’s annual Top 100 Franchises list which ranks the franchise systems experiencing the most expansion; those considered to be a solid investment someone looking to buy a franchise.

Franchise Gator has been assisting potential business owners in exploring franchise opportunities since 2002. The Top 100 list was created to offer yet another tool to assist in sorting through the hundreds of opportunities available to explore. The Top 100 list is generated from a review of hundreds of Franchise Disclosure Documents and a formula developed with the assistance of Rick Bisio, author of The Educated Franchisee.

“In our research we identified company traits that prospective franchisees should look for if they seek to minimize risk when exploring franchise opportunities,” said Eric Bell, General Manager at Franchise Gator. “With this data we decided that we were going to evaluate opportunities that generally fell in the investment range that is fitting of most Franchise Gator visitors. This is its fifth year.

“The goal of the Top 100 list is to bring attention to these thriving but lesser-known opportunities to hopefully make franchise ownership possible for a larger population who may not have previously thought it was feasible.”

About Erbert & Gerbert’s



Founded in 1988 in Eau Claire, Wis., and themed originally from a child’s storybook, Erbert & Gerbert’s has grown to more than 100 locations in 16 states. Locations range from urban centers to rural areas. President and CEO Eric Wolfe led an investment group to acquire the company in 2004. Growth for 2017 is targeted in Texas, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, North and South Dakota and Michigan. For franchising information, visit http://www.erbertandgerberts.com.

About Franchise Gator

Franchise Gator, a unit of Landmark Interactive, a division of Dominion Enterprises, is the leading destination for those seeking to invest in a franchise opportunity. Since 2002 Franchise Gator and its network of sites have offered information on hundreds of business and franchise opportunities available in more than 100 industries. Franchise Gator provides franchisors with a quality, cost-effective mode of franchise marketing. For more information, please visit www.franchisegator.com.

