Erbert & Gerbert’s Sandwich Shop Mourns the Passing of Chain’s Story Teller

Eau Claire, WI (RestaurantNews.com) David Schippers, the man who inspired the brand identity of Erbert & Gerbert’s Sandwich Shop, succumbed to his battle with cancer at the age of 88 on Friday September 28th surrounded by his family. David was the creator of the brand’s beloved characters, brothers Erbert & Gerbert, as well as the Friends the pair met in their storybook travels.

David’s is survived by his 10 children, including, Kevin Schippers (the founder of Erbert & Gerbert’s Sandwich Shops and current Franchisee of the very first location in Eau Claire, WI) and Pete Schippers (multi-unit E&G Franchisee in St. Cloud, MN)

“We are disheartened to lose David Schippers,” said Erbert & Gerbert’s CEO, Eric Wolfe this past weekend. “He was an inspiration to us all. David always had time to sit down and discuss the history of the brand and how he came up with the stories. Everyday I hear the names of the sandwiches being called out by all ages. He was a great man, father and friend. We will never forget him and what he’s done for the brand. Our sympathies to the large, loving family he left behind.” David leaves behind a creative legacy and lots of characters that are unique.

www.erbertandgerberts.com

Contact:

Lana Simon

Sanderson & Associates

847-727-8177

Lana.SandersonPR@gmail.com