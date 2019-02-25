Erbert & Gerbert’s Sandwich Shop Continues Successful Co-Branding Model by Adding Convenience Store Location

Coborn’s Convenience Store Chain is Home to the Newest Erbert & Gerbert’s Location

Eau Claire, WI (RestaurantNews.com) Erbert & Gerbert’s Sandwich Shop, known for its creative, gourmet sandwiches, has recently opened two new co-branded locations. The first of those opened earlier this month at Oneida One Stop Mobil gas station in Green Bay, Wisconsin. This is the second gas station location for franchisee, Brigett Blise. For 13 years, she has been the owner of the Erbert & Gerbert’s connected to the BP/Waube Mart in Ashwaubenon, WI. Blise was ready to expand and the timing for her was just right.

“I really like being co-branded with the local service stations,” said Blise. “This has been a successful operating model for me and when this location became available, I was ready to expand. Plus, I have the right management team in place to assist with my growth and these local stations offer convenience for customers on-the-go.”

Blise employs 25-30 people, which also helps the local economy.

The newest co-branded location is in Sartell, Minnesota at a Coborn’s Convenience Store at 1001 7 th Street, N. This marks the first Erbert & Gerbert’s location for Coborn’s Inc., a St. Could, MN based retailer with nearly 100 years of history and more than 120 locations. In fact, this new location is only 10 minutes from where Coborn’s first started as a company. Erbert & Gerbert’s is no stranger to co-branding and has unique, convenient locations in places such as universities, high traffic gas stations and hospitals, to name a few.

“We continue to look for opportunities to offer more options for our guests on-the-go,” said Ryan Rothwell, Coborn’s Convenience Division Manager. “The grocery and food industries are always changing, and we pride ourselves on our efforts to remain innovative and relevant with the unique needs of our guests in mind. Plus, having hot soups and unique flavors gives Erbert &Gerbert’s an edge over the competition.”

With more than 90 locations operating in 16 states, Erbert & Gerbert’s is on track to becoming one of the fastest-growing sandwich chains in the U.S. They were recently named among the Top 200 Restaurant Franchises by Entrepreneur Magazine.

“We are thrilled to have owners like Coborn’s who want to help grow the brand locally. Just the type of people we are looking for as partners nationwide,” said Eric Wolfe, the CEO of the fast growing Erbert & Gerbert’s chain.

About Erbert & Gerbert’s

Founded in 1988 in Eau Claire, Wis., and themed originally from bedtime stories told to grandchildren by their Grandfather, locations range from urban centers to rural areas. President and CEO Eric Wolfe led an investment group to acquire the company in 2004. Growth is targeted in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, North and South Dakota and Michigan. For franchising information, visit http://www.erbertandgerberts.com.

