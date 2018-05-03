Erbert & Gerbert’s Sandwich Shop Celebrates its 30th Anniversary

Eric Wolfe, President and CEO, Erbert & Gerbert’s

To Celebrate this Milestone, Guests Can Win Free Sandwiches for a Year of Yum!

Eau Claire, WI (RestaurantNews.com) For three decades, Erbert & Gerbert’s has been dazzling taste buds and is recognized as the fun, gourmet sandwich chain-known for its unusual, fresh and delicious sandwiches and soups and its fairytale theme from a children’s book.

With more than 100 locations operating in 16 states, Erbert & Gerbert’s is on the fast track to becoming one of the fastest-growing sandwich chains in the U.S. The chain was recently named among the Top 200 Restaurant Franchises by Entrepreneur Magazine. Having restaurants in non-traditional locations, institutions (i.e. General Mills), hospitals and on or near college campuses, such as the newly opened UW-Whitewater and UW- Lacrosse has grown the brand. Plus, the menu has expanded to include flavorful wraps.

“We are thrilled to have been part of the communities that we serve for 30 years and appreciate the loyalty of our guests,” said Eric Wolfe, the CEO of the fast growing chain. “We have also contributed to the local economy and employment.”

To celebrate the chain’s anniversary, from now until June 24 Erbert & Gerbert’s will be offering scratch off tickets in-store for every combo purchase at all traditional locations.

Winning scratch offs will include various offers such as a free pickle, a free sandwich, a free bag of chips, a free cookie or a free drink that can be redeemed during a future visit. Each scratch off will have a code to register online to win a grand prize of “FREE SANDWICHES FOR A YEAR,” which will be given to 30 lucky winners chosen at random.”

At Erbert & Gerbert’s, flavor is not just a word, but a way of life. Fresh-baked breads, meats and cheeses that are hand-sliced for freshness and chef-inspired soup and sandwich recipes all combine to pack a flavorful punch for customers. Where else would you find sandwiches like the Spartan with chicken, Cherrywood smoked bacon and Peppadew mustard or the Quatro with chicken and bacon, as well, but also cranberry wasabi that combines the tangy sweetness of cranberries with the heat of horseradish? The uniqueness of every Erbert & Gerbert’s sandwich extends to how it is prepared. After the bread is cut, the soft, white dough part – referred to as “the guts” in Erbert & Gerbert’s vernacular – is removed and put on top of the sandwich. Leaving a pocket in the sandwich helps to hold in the ingredients and improves portability.

About Erbert & Gerbert’s

Founded in 1988 in Eau Claire, Wis., and themed originally from a child’s storybook, Erbert & Gerbert’s has grown to more than 100 locations in 16 states. Locations range from urban centers to rural areas. President and CEO Eric Wolfe led an investment group to acquire the company in 2004. Growth for 2018 is targeted in Texas, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, North and South Dakota and Michigan for single and multiple store units, institutions (i.e. General Mills), and on or near college campuses. For franchising information, visit http://www.erbertandgerberts.com.

