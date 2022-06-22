Erbert & Gerbert’s Opens Newest Location in Hiawatha, IA

More Bold Sandwiches and Soups Have Arrived

Hiawatha, IA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Erbert & Gerbert’s ® has opened its newest location in Hiawatha, IA located at 1225 Boyson Rd. This marks the third opening of the year for the brand, focused on Midwest expansion.

The newest Erbert & Gerbert’s features convenient options for customers including safe, socially distanced drive-thru, dine-in and pickup, with easy online and app ordering for lunch, dinner, and evening as well as catering for meetings or occasions of any size. The menu features bold sandwiches and hearty soups, as well as desserts & more.

This also marks the ?rst of many locations for owners, Molo Companies. They look forward to bringing this new option to their business portfolio and to the area.

Visit erbertandgerberts.com to see the full menu, and to learn more about the Erbert & Gerbert’s story. The story of a father who regaled his ten children with the adventures of Erbert and Gerbert Herbert. Brothers who traversed the universe in search of adventure, but found things much more valuable – wisdom, kindness, and most importantly, friendship. One particularly impressionable child grew up to become the founder of Erbert and Gerbert’s – who named the sandwiches after the characters Erbert and Gerbert encountered in the stories such as the Spartan, Titan, Flash, Narmer, Neuron, and more. Interested in learning more about owning an Erbert & Gerbert’s? Visit here .

About Erbert & Gerbert’s

Founded in 1988 in Eau Claire, Wis., Erbert & Gerbert’s has grown to nearly 100 locations across 12 states under the leadership of President and CEO Eric Wolfe, who led the group to acquire the restaurants found in urban areas and on non-traditional sites such as hospitals and college campuses. Further growth is expected in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, North and South Dakota. For franchising, click here .

