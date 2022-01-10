Erbert & Gerbert’s Opens Newest Location in Antigo, Wisconsin

More Bold Sandwiches and Soups Have Arrived

Antigo, WI ( RestaurantNews.com ) Erbert & Gerbert’s ® has opened the doors to the newest location in Antigo, Wisconsin at 709 South Superior Street. This marks the first opening of the new year for the brand, focused on Midwest expansion.

The newest Erbert & Gerbert’s features convenient options for customers including safe, socially distanced dine-in, pickup, drive-thru and contact-free delivery with easy online and app ordering for lunch, dinner and evening as well as catering for all occasions of any size. The menu features bold sandwiches and soups, as well as delicious desserts & more.

This marks the first location for Owners John & Melissa Wagner and son Austin Wagner, who are already familiar faces in the local community of Antigo. They look forward to bringing this new option to the area, including new sandwiches available for a limited time, The Deluxe Cheesesteak and the Meatzilla Cheesesteak, and are proud to be a part of this exciting brand.

Visit erbertandgerberts.com to see the full menu, and to learn more about the Erbert & Gerbert’s story. The story of a father who regaled his ten children with the adventures of Erbert and Gerbert Herbert. Brothers who traversed the universe in search of adventure, but found things much more valuable – wisdom, kindness, and most importantly, friendship. One particularly impressionable child grew up to become the founder of Erbert and Gerbert’s – who named the sandwiches after the characters Erbert and Gerbert encountered in the stories such as the Spartan, Titan, Flash, Narmer, Neuron and more. Interested in learning more about owning an Erbert & Gerbert’s? Visit here .

Founded in 1988 in Eau Claire, Wis., Erbert & Gerbert’s has grown to nearly 100 locations across 12 states under the leadership of President and CEO Eric Wolfe, who led the group to acquire the Restaurants found in urban areas and on non-traditional sites such as hospitals and college campuses. Further growth is expected in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, North and South Dakota. For franchising, click here .

