Erbert & Gerbert’s Opens New Non-Traditional Franchise Location in Ohio Today

Hillcrest Hospital is the newest location for the E&G Brand

Mayfield, OH (RestaurantNews.com) Erbert & Gerbert’s Sandwich Shop will open its latest non-traditional franchise location at Hillcrest Hospital located at 6780 Mayfield Rd in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. The Dec. 11th opening marks the 45th non-traditional location for the beloved franchise chain known for its delightful theme originally based on a child’s storybook. Aside from the company’s new push toward non-traditional sites, Erbert & Gerbert’s restaurants can also be found in urban centers and rural areas.

Jason Chamoun is the franchise owner who is no stranger to the restaurant business and is also the franchisor of Georgio’s Oven Fresh Pizza Co. which he and his family have operated since 1999.

“We are excited to add the Erbert & Gerbert’s brand to our business portfolio,” said Chamoun. “The sandwiches and products are amazing and distinctive. We enjoy owning and operating restaurants and are elated about the potential for growth in non-traditional locations such as hospitals, corporations and universities.”

With more than 100 locations operating in 16 states, Erbert & Gerbert’s is on the fast track to becoming one of the fastest-growing sandwich chains in the U.S. The chain was recently named among the Top 200 Restaurant Franchises by Entrepreneur Magazine.

“We are thrilled with Jason as a partner and a franchisee who is helping grow the brand locally,” said Eric Wolfe, president and CEO of Erbert & Gerbert’s. “Soon area residents, patients and hospital staff will get the opportunity to experience our unique sandwiches.”

At Erbert & Gerbert’s, flavor is not just a word, but a way of life. Fresh-baked breads, meats and cheeses that are hand-sliced for freshness and chef-inspired soup and sandwich recipes all combine to pack a flavorful punch for customers. Where else would you find sandwiches like the Spartan with chicken, Cherrywood smoked bacon and Peppadew mustard or the Quatro with chicken and bacon, as well, but also cranberry wasabi that combines the tangy sweetness of cranberries with the heat of horseradish? The uniqueness of every Erbert & Gerbert’s sandwich extends to how it is prepared. After the bread is cut, the soft, white dough part – referred to as “the guts” in Erbert & Gerbert’s vernacular – is removed and put on top of the sandwich. Leaving a pocket in the sandwich helps to hold in the ingredients and improves portability.

About Erbert & Gerbert’s

Founded in 1988 in Eau Claire, Wis., and themed originally from a child’s storybook, Erbert & Gerbert’s has grown to more than 100 locations in 16 states. Locations range from urban centers to rural areas. President and CEO Eric Wolfe, led an investment group to acquire the company in 2004. Growth for 2017 is targeted in Texas, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, North and South Dakota and Michigan. For franchising information, visit http://www.erbertandgerberts.com.

Contact:

Sanderson & Associates

Lana Simon

847-727-8177

Lana.Sandersonpr@gmail.com

Jason Chamoun

216-831-3777

jasonchamoun@gmail.com