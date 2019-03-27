Erbert & Gerbert’s Launches New App Featuring Robust Rewards Program

Eau Claire, WI (RestaurantNews.com) Erbert & Gerbert’s Sandwich Shop, already on the fast track to becoming one of the fastest-growing sandwich chains in the U.S., has launched a free mobile rewards app, giving customers more rewards when they order on-the-go at the sandwich chain where bold flavor is not just words, but a way of life. The app is designed with a robust rewards system that will send promotions and offer free items just for Erbert & Gerbert’s app users.

Guests will receive 50 percent off a sandwich when they download the new rewards app. Users will get one point for each dollar spent. When 50 points are reached, guests will receive $5 in rewards, with additional offers available for such things as guest’s birthdays. And in a light-hearted jab at competitor Jimmy John’s – which does not offer a rewards program – Erbert & Gerbert’s is encouraging its app users through social media and billboards in three major markets (Minneapolis-Saint Paul, Green Bay and Eau Claire) to tag three friends on Instagram and those users will be rewarded with a free Erbert & Gerbert’s sandwich via the rewards app.

The app and supporting marketing program were created by Party Land, a Los-Angeles based advertising agency led by Matt Heath, who was the creative director and writer behind Arby’s “We Have The Meats” campaign. His partners include Creative Director Matt Rogers and former K-Swiss President David Nichols.

“The app launch is just the tip of the iceberg. Over time we’re going to be gaining tremendous insights about our consumers, which we’ll be able to use to market to them in a more intelligent, personal manner. We know data-driven marketing can and will produce results for our entire E&G system.”, said Jeremy Burke, Director of Marketing & Brand Development.

The new Erbert & Gerbert’s mobile rewards app will keep customers connected with new offers, rewards and exciting updates. It is available via the Apple App Store or Google Play. Visit www.erbertandgerberts.com/rewards.

About Erbert & Gerbert’s

Founded in 1988 in Eau Claire, Wis., and themed originally from a child’s storybook, Erbert & Gerbert’s has grown to more than 100 locations in 16 states, with locations ranging from urban centers to rural areas under the leadership of president and CEO Eric Wolfe, who led an investment group to acquire the company in 2004. For franchising information, visit http://www.erbertandgerberts.com.

