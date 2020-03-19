Erbert & Gerbert’s Launches Free Delivery Starting March 19

Stores Open for Takeout, Pickup, Delivery and Drive-Thru

Minneapolis, MN ( RestaurantNews.com ) In an effort to maintain essential and affordable access to food in our communities, Erbert & Gerbert’s announced its offer of FREE DELIVERY starting March 19-April 6. Contact-free delivery is available.

In order to minimize the spread of COVID-19, Erbert & Gerbert’s has made important changes such as implementing contact-free delivery. Customers simply put their requests in the ‘Special Instructions’ box when ordering online. Erbert & Gerbert’s locations will remain open for delivery, walk-in takeout, pickup at all locations, and drive-thru at select stores. Erbert & Gerbert’s will also continue its corporate pre-packaged Grab-N-Go program for local hospitals and businesses, as well as a safe, secure catering menu with box lunches, bag lunches, individual salads, etc.

“The well-being of our customers, our teams, and our partners is and will remain our top priority” says Jeremy Burke, Director of Marketing & Brand Development. “We’ve taken precautions to protect the health of our customers and are focused on offers that provide relief.”

The limited time free delivery offer is valid on any order $10 or more with code FREEDELIVERY at erbertandgerberts.com and via the Erbert & Gerbert’s app. It will also be honored on phone-in orders for delivery. Please pay with credit card.

The free delivery offer is valid for orders placed and fulfilled between 3/19/20-4/6/20, within Erbert & Gerbert’s delivery areas, from participating Erbert & Gerbert’s locations, during current operating hours for each location. Minimum order $10, maximum order $200, each excluding tax and gratuity. Deliveries subject to availability. Valid only at erbertandgerberts.com or via the Erbert & Gerbert’s app, or on phone-in delivery orders. Not valid on third-party delivery platforms. Erbert & Gerbert’s reserves the right to modify or terminate this offer at any time without notice. Additional restrictions may apply. Void where prohibited.

About Erbert & Gerbert’s

Founded in 1988 in Eau Claire, Wis., Erbert & Gerbert’s has grown to nearly 100 locations in 16 states under the leadership of President and CEO Eric Wolfe, who led the group to acquire the Restaurants found in urban areas and on non-traditional sites such as hospitals and college campuses. Further growth is expected in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, North and South Dakota. For franchising, visit www.erbertandgerberts.com .

Contact:

Jeremy Burke

Director of Marketing and Brand Development

jburke@egsubs.com