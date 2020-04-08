Erbert & Gerbert’s Introduces New Family Meal Bundles

Extends Free Delivery Through Entire Month of April

Minneapolis, MN ( RestaurantNews.com ) In response to COVID-19, Erbert & Gerbert’s launches new meal bundles, while extending free delivery on meals, regular menu & catering items through April 30, 2020.

The new take and make Mac & Brisket Meal Kit Bundle contains all-natural beef brisket and gooey mac and cheese to make approximately six bbq beef brisket sandwiches topped with mac or on the side, inspired by the fan-favorite Neuron sandwich. The Free Kids Meal Bundle comes with two adult meals with choice of sandwich with chips & pickle, and a free kids meal including a half-sandwich, bag of chips and a juice box. The new Family Meal Bundle includes four meals with choice of sandwich, four chips and four cookies.

President and CEO of Erbert & Gerbert’s Eric Wolfe says of the new bundles, “We’ve been thinking of ways to help families any way we can during this time and having options for not only lunch, but now for dinner that are safe, convenient and that families can feel good about is just one way we can make things easier for people at home.”

Bundles are available to order now. The limited time free delivery offer is valid with code FREEDELIVERY at erbertandgerberts.com and via the Erbert & Gerbert’s APP. It will also be honored on phone-in orders for delivery with credit card payment.

The free delivery offer is valid for orders placed and fulfilled through April 30, 2020 within Erbert & Gerbert’s delivery areas, from participating Erbert & Gerbert’s locations, during current operating hours for each location. Minimum order $15, maximum order $200, each excluding tax and gratuity. Deliveries subject to availability. Valid only at erbertandgerberts.com or via the Erbert & Gerbert’s app, or on phone-in delivery orders. Not valid on third-party delivery platforms. Erbert & Gerbert’s reserves the right to modify or terminate this offer at any time without notice. Additional restrictions may apply. Void where prohibited.

About Erbert & Gerbert’s

Founded in 1988 in Eau Claire, Wis., Erbert & Gerbert’s has grown to nearly 100 locations in 16 states under the leadership of President and CEO Eric Wolfe, who led the group to acquire the Restaurants found in urban areas and on non-traditional sites such as hospitals and college campuses. Further growth is expected in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, North and South Dakota. For franchising, visit www.erbertandgerberts.com

Contact:

Jeremy Burke

Director of Marketing and Brand Development

jburke@egsubs.com