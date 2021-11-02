Erbert & Gerbert’s Celebrates National Sandwich Day By Showering Team Members With Appreciation On November 3rd

Plus Wildly Popular LTO Cheesesteak Sandwiches Are Returning for Limited Time November 8

Minneapolis, MN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Erbert & Gerbert’s , the Midwest-based sandwich shop known for its Bold Between the Breads® sandwiches and soups that have made millions of people happy for the past 33 years, is celebrating National Sandwich Day on November 3rd a little differently this year.

Instead of a traditional offer, the sandwich franchise has decided to honor the bold employees behind the bread who have worked tirelessly the past year and a half. Throughout the Pandemic, Erbert & Gerbert’s delivery drivers & team members continued to show up to ensure customers were still getting the flavorful sandwiches they know and love, in a safe way.

“The past year has taken a hit on the restaurant industry in so many different ways. We really want to celebrate National Sandwich Day this year by giving appreciation and thanks to the bold sandwich makers who have continued to serve our customers through it all.” said Jeremy Burke, Vice President of Brand Development & Strategy for Erbert & Gerbert’s.

Stop by your local Erbert & Gerbert’s on November 3rd to wish team members a ‘Happy National Sandwich Day’ and thank them for their hard work!

But Erbert & Gerbert’s isn’t stopping there. To extend the celebration of National Sandwich Day, the sandwich shop is launching two new bold LTO sandwiches on November 8th, 2021: the Deluxe and the Meatzilla. These are new twists on one of Erbert & Gerbert’s most popular LTO sandwiches in history, the Northern Cheesesteak.

Conveniently order online or via mobile app for take-out, in-store, or delivery. And if Cheesesteak isn’t your thing, choose from the full array of bold E&G’s flavors this National Sandwich Day. Check out all of Erbert & Gerbert’s sandwiches, soups & full menu at https://www.erbertandgerberts.com .

About Erbert & Gerbert’s

Family-founded in 1988 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Erbert & Gerbert’s Sandwich Shop delivers Bold Between the Breads® taste that results in millions of happy customers. Grown to nearly 100 locations in 16 states across the Midwest and a rapidly expanding footprint, our business model has successfully built corporate and franchise stores with a focus on urban and non-traditional sites while always putting a high value on passion, people, and play. If you are always pushing to go from good to great and like to work hard so you can play hard, join our franchise family and visit www.erbertandgerberts.com .

