Erbert & Gerbert’s Brings Back Cheesesteak With Two New Sandwiches December 13th

Minneapolis, MN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Erbert & Gerbert’s , the Midwest-based sandwich shop known for its Bold Between the Breads® sandwiches and soups that have made millions of people happy for the past 33 years, is bringing back their wildly popular cheesesteak with a twist December 13th.

After launching the limited time Northern Cheesesteak in January, it quickly became a fan-favorite. Although sandwich-fanatics were sad to see it go, they are now able to try a brand new E&G twist on the cheesesteak sandwich beginning December 13th. Erbert & Gerbert’s is introducing not one, but two new sandwiches: The Deluxe and The Meatzilla.

“We’re so excited for fans to try our new sandwiches. With our first cheesesteak sandwich being so popular, we knew we had to bring it back this winter. Our customer-base loves hot, hearty sandwiches, so we created The Deluxe and The Meatzilla,” said Jeremy Burke, Vice President of Brand Development & Strategy for Erbert & Gerbert’s.

Though these two delicious cheesesteaks won’t have a permanent place on the menu, customers are able to enjoy The Deluxe and The Meatzilla for a limited time only at all Erbert & Gerbert’s locations.

