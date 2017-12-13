Erbert & Gerbert’s Adds Experienced Pros to Fill Two Key Marketing Positions

Eau Claire, WI (RestaurantNews.com) Erbert & Gerbert’s Sandwich Shop, on the fast track to becoming one of the fastest-growing sandwich chains in the U.S., has named Jeremy Burke, Director of Marketing & Brand Development, and Jill Brenner, Marketing Project Manager, respectively. The chain has more than 100 locations in 16 states.

Jeremy Burke was most recently the Brand & Creative Lead with Buffalo Wild Wings, where he spent more than a decade building the brand as it grew from 100 locations to more than 1,000 today. Burke was key in the chain’s brand positioning and messaging through multiple touch points driving both awareness and store traffic.

He led design and strategic direction for Buffalo Wild Wings’ global presence across print, web, mobile, radio, television and social media platforms and managed creative agency teams across Los Angeles, New York, St. Louis and Minneapolis.

Jill Brenner spent the past seven years as the Director of Marketing & Corporate Sponsorships for Chippewa Valley Music Festivals, Inc. two music festivals in central Wisconsin, both of which are the largest music and camping events in their genre in the U.S. Brenner was also responsible for food contracts and vendor relationships for them.

“It was important to choose individuals with specific experience in the food service industry, as well as the creative ability and talent to execute marketing direction and initiatives tailored to our brand, our consumer and our franchisees,” said Eric Wolfe, president and CEO of Erbert & Gerbert’s.

Both are Wisconsin natives – Burke from La Crosse and Brenner from Eau Claire – and graduates of the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

At Ebert & Gerbert’s, flavor is not just a word, but a way of life. Fresh-baked breads, meats and cheeses that are hand-sliced for freshness and chef-inspired soup and sandwich recipes all combine to pack a flavorful punch for customers. Where else would you find sandwiches like the Spartan with chicken, Cherrywood-smoked bacon and Peppadew mustard or the Quatro with chicken and bacon, as well, but also cranberry wasabi that combines the tangy sweetness of cranberries with the heat of horseradish?

The uniqueness of every Erbert & Gerbert’s sandwich extends to how it is prepared. After the bread is cut, the soft, white dough part – referred to as the guts in Erbert & Gerbert’s vernacular – is removed and put on top of the sandwich. Leaving a pocket in the sandwich helps to hold in the ingredients and improves portability.

About Erbert & Gerbert’s

Founded in 1988 in Eau Claire, Wis., Erbert & Gerbert’s has grown to more than 100 locations in 16 states under the leadership of president and CEO Eric Wolfe, who led an investment group to acquire the company in 2004. Restaurants can be found in urban areas and in nontraditional sites such as institutions, hospitals, zoos and on business and college campuses. Further growth for 2018 is targeted in Texas, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, North and South Dakota and Michigan. For franchising information, visit http://www.erbertandgerberts.com.

