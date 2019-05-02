Entrepreneur Returns to Bolingbrook Bringing Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Bolingbrook, IL (RestaurantNews.com) Dickey’s Barbecue Pit franchisee Jeff Doyle returns to Bolingbrook after 20 years to open his first Dickey’s location in June 2019.

“Dickey’s is more than delicious slow-smoked barbecue, it’s an authentic Texas-style experience that focuses on enriching communities with a great atmosphere the whole family can enjoy,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Jeff Doyle is passionate about the brand and is dedicated to serving his community. We look forward to his success in Bolingbrook.”

Doyle became familiar with the Bolingbrook area when he opened a hotel in the community nearly 20 years ago and is back to open his new venture with Dickey’s in what he describes as, “a place where residents can get great food, a good time and a fun dining experience.”

The new Dickey’s location will kick-off with a variety of grand opening festivities including free barbecue for a year for lucky guests, sandwich specials, a chance to win a free catering for up to 30 people and more.

Dickey’s barbecue is smoked on-site everyday and follows recipes passed down by generations to ensure guests are always served authentic, Texas-style barbecue. The slow-smoked meats are complemented by an array of savory sides that can be enjoyed in-store, at home or at the next big event.

Jeff Doyle’s store is located at 1242 West Boughton Road in Bolingbrook, IL 60440. Find your nearest Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location here. Find more information about national and international franchise opportunities here.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 77 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit locations across the nation have served guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue. At Dickey’s, all meats are smoked low and slow on-site, every night in every location. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide and includes more than 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and in 2018 Dickey’s Barbecue Pit made the Top 10. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

