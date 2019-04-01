Entertainment complex Revolutions closes in Lower Saucon

A Lower Saucon Township entertainment complex closed over the weekend after six years of business.

Revolutions at Saucon Valley, a 40,000-square-foot facility featuring a bowling alley, restaurant, arcade and more, on Saturday held its last day of business at 3717 Route 378 in the Saucon Valley Square shopping center.

“Revolutions has closed for business,” read signs posted Sunday on the complex’s doors. “Thank you for all of your patronage. We will miss you all.”

Workers loading items from the business into a U-Haul truck Sunday afternoon would not comment on the reasons surrounding the closure.

A manager referred questions to Revolutions' corporate office in Jupiter, Fla., but repeated calls from The Morning Call resulted in a busy signal.





Frank Entertainment, a movie theater and family entertainment company in Florida, and Trifecta Management, a California restaurant and entertainment company, opened Revolutions at Saucon Valley in January 2013 at the former Regal Cinema building, according to Morning Call archives.

Revolutions at Saucon Valley, which featured a 20-lane bowling alley, arcade with more than 45 games, sports amphitheater with projection screens, casual full-service restaurant and two bars, was part of a chain that included entertainment complexes in a handful of other states.

A location in Philadelphia closed last summer and a location in Rock Hill, S.C., also closed Saturday, according to the business’ Facebook page.

It is unclear if a location in West Palm Beach, Fla., is still open.

According to public records, the Lower Saucon and Florida locations filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy in December.

Saucon Valley Square, which opened in 1998, is home to other chains such as Maxx Fitness and Dollar Tree as well as independently owned businesses such as Taps Tavern and Werkheiser Jewelers Ltd.

Other recent news regarding the shopping center include a Holiday Hair salon that closed in January and a medical marijuana dispensary that is expected to open this year.





