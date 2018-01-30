Enough about football. The real Souper Bowl Champion is....

Let’s all take a break from football for a moment and talk about a real Souper Bowl.

Roosevelt’s 21st of Bethlehem’s “Beer Can Chicken Chowder” scored a touchdown with judges at Souper Bowl IX, a culinary event seeking the Valley’s most flavorful soups, held Saturday at ArtsQuest Center’s Musikfest Café in Bethlehem.

The restaurant was named Souper Bowl Champion in the culinary contest, which drew competitors from 19 restaurants. A total of 29 soups were entered in a variety of categories.

The event raised more than $20,000 for the Arts Education Fund for ArtsQuest, the nonprofit that presents Musikfest, Christkindlmarkt Bethlehem and classes and programs at the Banana Factory arts center and SteelStacks.

Runner-up in the Souper Bowl Champion category was: Volpe’s Sports Bar of Emmaus with a Beer Belly Bisque, while Easton’s The View at Morgan Hill’s Crème Brulée Soup was named second runner-up.

The official Souper Bowl judging panel also handed out several awards:

* Best Cream-Based – Crème Brulée Soup from The View at Morgan Hill, Easton

* Best Ethnic – Greek Mountain Stew from Daisy Hill Deli & Grill, Allentown

* Best Meat-Based – Beer Can Chicken Chowder from Roosevelt’s 21st, Bethlehem

* Best Seafood-Based – Shrimp Bisque from SouthSide 313, Bethlehem

* Best Vegetarian – Broccoli Cheddar Soup from Johnny’s Bagels & Deli, Bethlehem

* Most Original – Kefir Yogurt Fig Soup from Forks Mediterranean Deli, Forks Township

Judges for Souper Bowl IX were: Nicholas Coleman of The Restaurant Store, ArtsQuest Board of Trustees Chair Jim Creedon, Alexandra Hogan of WFMZ-TV 69 News and Becca Lynn & Sam Malone of CAT Country 96.

