Enjoy a Week of Frightful Fun at Corner Bakery This Halloween

Popular neighborhood bakery cafe gives away free cookies for a year and offers one free kids meal with purchase of adult entrée for dine-in, pickup or delivery from Oct. 26-31

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Corner Bakery is inviting princesses, zombies and superheroes alike to join the popular neighborhood bakery cafe in celebrating Halloween with a week-long, scary good special and social media contest!

From Oct. 26-31, guests can receive one free kid’s meal with the purchase of an adult entrée. For added festivity, since many cities and states are discouraging trick or treating this year, Corner Bakery is encouraging kids to wear their costumes while enjoying their free kids meal via dine in*, pickup or delivery!

To add to the excitement, Corner Bakery is also hosting a Halloween social media contest. To enter, parents must post a picture of their kids in their costume during Halloween week and use the hashtag #CBCHalloween. Those who include Corner Bakery goodies in the shot will have a chance to be featured on the brand’s social media. Corner Bakery will then select three lucky winners who will each receive FREE cookies for a year! No purchase necessary to enter.

WHAT: To celebrate Halloween, Corner Bakery is offering one free kid’s meal when guests purchase an adult entrée and is encouraging kids to wear costumes while dining either in-cafe* or in the comfort of their homes. The popular neighborhood bakery cafe is also hosting a costume social media contest. Three lucky winners will receive free cookies for a year!

WHEN: Oct. 26-31.

WHERE: To view offer details and a list of participating locations, visit www.cornerbakery.com/halloween-free-kids-meal .

*Dine-in and patio dining available in accordance with local regulations.

Guests and team members’ safety is top priority at Corner Bakery. All employees are required to wear a mask and gloves during their shifts. Social distancing is enforced through markers on the floors, and where dine-in is allowed, seating is appropriately distanced. Many cafes have patio seating and/or offer curbside pickup, and all offer takeout, delivery, and catering. For more information, visit cornerbakery.com .

About Corner Bakery Cafe

Corner Bakery Cafe is a fast-casual restaurant serving kitchen-crafted breakfast, lunch, dinner and catering to guests in 23 states and Washington, D.C. Its restaurants have been a neighborhood favorite since the brand was established in 1991. The original American Italian bakery cafe was founded on a philosophy of creating a warm and comfortable place for people to relax with friends, family and neighbors. The restaurant features artisan-inspired, seasonal menu options made with fresh ingredients, while delivering a premier bakery cafe experience in the heart of neighborhoods everywhere. Guest favorites include the crave-worthy Anaheim Scrambler for breakfast, the grilled-to-perfection Chicken Pomodori Panini for lunch, the kitchen-crafted Pesto Cavatappi pasta for dinner and a slice of rich, flavorful Cinnamon Creme Cake for a sweet treat. The catering menu includes freshly scrambled eggs and Berry & Almond Overnight Oats, baskets of assorted specialty sandwiches, hot signature pastas, homemade soups and perfect additions. Corner Bakery was recently recognized by TripAdvisor as a “Top U.S. Restaurant Chain” for 2019 and ranked one of Franchise Times’ “Top 200” brands in the franchise space. Corner Bakery restaurants are owned and operated by CBC Restaurant Corp. with nearly 200 company-owned and franchised locations around the country. For more information, visit cornerbakerycafe.com , or follow Corner Bakery on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion Management

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com

The post Enjoy a Week of Frightful Fun at Corner Bakery This Halloween first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.