Enjoy Two Tacos for $2 at Fajita Pete’s

Houston-based fajita delivery chain launches two tacos for $2 deal, available every Tuesday in October and November

Houston, TX (RestaurantNews.com) It’s no secret that Tuesdays are for tacos, and now Fajita Pete’s is taking over the day with two epic deals!

Starting Tuesday, Oct. 1, Fajita Pete’s will celebrate Twos-days – available every Tuesday in October and November – with double the deals. On Twos-days, guests can order two a la carte chicken or beef Amigo Tacos for just $2! Plus, guests can also earn double loyalty points on any order over $10 all day.

Amigo Tacos include two delicious soft tacos on corn or flour tortillas, filled with either beef or chicken and topped with lettuce and pico de gallo.

“There’s been a lot of talk lately about Taco Tuesday, so we wanted to come up with something original that we can call our own,” said Founder and CEO Pedro Mora. “The Fajita Pete’s Twos-days offer is more than just an incredible taco deal since guests are able to earn double loyalty points too. We hope all taco lovers take this exciting opportunity to grab a friend and come devour our delectable Amigo Tacos.”

To sign up for Pete’s Pesos Loyalty Program, visit https://fajitapetes.com/loyalty-rewards/ or download the Fajita Pete’s app.

Fajita Pete’s offers fajitas with 100% certified Angus beef, chicken, veggies, shrimp or mixed and served with all the classics – grilled onions, jalapenos, shredded cheese pico de gallo, guacamole, lettuce, hand-rolled tortillas, Mexican rice, refried beans and chips and salsa.

The Houston-based fajita delivery chain currently has 15 locations across Texas, with an additional location opening soon in League City.

Franchise agreements, which include assistance with everything from site selection to operations and sales, are available throughout Texas and for other markets. Visit fajitapetes.com/franchises for more information.

Fajita Pete’s: Fresh Fajitas Catered and Delivered

