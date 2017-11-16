Enjoy Turkey Day the easy way at these Lehigh Valley restaurants

Be thankful for less time in the kitchen and more time with loved ones at one of the many Lehigh Valley restaurants offering turkey and other holiday favorites on Thanksgiving. Here are some suggestions (reservations recommended or required):

Alburtis Tavern: Buffet, highlighted by turkey, honey-glazed ham, broiled flounder, green beans with bacon and onions and dessert station, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 23. $23.95; $13.95, ages 4-10. 610-928-0404.

Barnhouse Village, East Allen Township: Family-style dinner, highlighted by roast turkey, baked ham with pineapple sauce, homemade stuffing, red skin mashed potatoes and salad with hot bacon dressing, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 23. $26; $12, ages 6-12; $6, ages 1-5. 610-837-1234.

The Best Western Lehigh Valley Hotel & Conference Center, Hanover Township, Northampton County: Buffet, highlighted by maple roasted turkey with cranberry relish, grilled apricot chicken with cornbread stuffing, four-cheese manicotti, stuffed bell peppers and seafood, bread, salad and cheese displays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 23. $32.95; $29.95, age 62 and older; $13.95, ages 4-12. 610-866-5800.

Blue Grillhouse, Bethlehem Township: Thanksgiving features, highlighted by shrimp and butternut squash bisque, pumpkin ravioli, herb and honey-brined turkey, grilled salmon, pumpkin crème brulee and quail and duck stuffed chicken wrapped in applewood smoked bacon, noon to 7 p.m. Nov. 23. Prices vary. 610-691-8400.

Borderline Restaurant, Bethlehem: Buffet, highlighted by roasted turkey, baked Virginia ham, baked chicken, super sweet corn, Pennsylvania Dutch filling, candied sweet potatoes and salad and dessert bars, noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 23. $17.95; $8.95, ages 3-9. 610-419-3715.

Castle Diner & Family Restaurant, Richland Township: Thanksgiving catering for family, includes cooked whole turkey, quart of mashed potatoes, quart of stuffing, choice of two sides (corn, sweet potatoes, broccoli salad, brussel sprouts and more) and choice of apple, cherry or pumpkin pie. $150. Orders must be placed by Nov. 20. 215-536-7035.

Coopersburg Diner: Thanksgiving take-out feast, includes turkey, ham, cup of soup, salad, homemade rolls, choice of three vegetables, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie. $16.95. Order deadline: 2 p.m. Nov. 23. 610-282-1853.

The Hamilton Kitchen & Bar, Allentown: Family-style Thanksgiving meal, highlighted by squash bisque, herb roasted turkey with giblet gravy, maple mustard glazed ham, walnut-sage stuffing, sweet potato casserole, maple pecan streusel and choice of apple or pumpkin pie, noon to 6 p.m. $42 per person for dine-in and $24.99 per person for take-out (orders must be placed by Nov. 17). 610-433-3535.

The Meadows of Saucon Valley, Lower Saucon Township: Buffet, highlighted by roast turkey with gravy, smoked ham with pineapple and brown sugar, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, stuffing, penne pasta mac and cheese, fresh fruit and homemade desserts, noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 23. $22.95; $9.95, children. 610-838-2190.

The Melting Pot, Bethlehem: Friendsgiving, featuring your choice of any cheese, salad and chocolate for $21.95 (add entrée of Pacific white shrimp, cajun chicken breast, teriyaki marinated sirloin or vegetable medley for $9.95), Nov. 17-22. 484-241-4939.

Newburg Inn Grillhouse & Bar, Lower Nazareth Township: Thanksgiving meal, highlighted by turkey, ham, lamb, chicken Newburg, seafood scampi and salad bar. $25.99. 610-759-8528.

Palace Restaurant & Bar, Bethlehem Township: Buffet, highlighted by top sirloin of beef, honey baked ham, roasted pork loin and turkey, bread stuffing, garlic mashed potatoes, pasta and seafood stations, salad bar and homemade desserts, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 23. $18.95; $8.95, ages 10 and under. 610-861-0404.

Sagra Bistro, Hellertown: Traditional Thanksgiving dinner selections, including roast turkey, honey ham or combo entrees with stuffing, mashed potatoes, green bean and sweet potato casseroles, creamed corn, cranberry sauce, rolls and choice of dessert, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 23. $25. 484-851-3220.

Shanty on 19th, Allentown: Buffet, highlighted by Thai shrimp bisque, turkey, roast beef in burgundy gravy, broiled flounder, honey-glazed ham, butternut squash ravioli, bread filling, mashed potatoes and assorted desserts, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 23. $24; $12, children; free, ages 2 and under. 610-841-0150.

The Shelby, Lower Macungie Township: Thanksgiving feast, featuring choice of mushroom bisque or squash salad, Mondjack honey-glazed ham, lemon thyme roasted turkey, maple glazed carrots, scalloped sweet potato, stuffing and more, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 23. $38.95 for dine-in (free, ages 4 and under) and $22.95 for take-out (orders must be placed by Nov. 17). 610-841-0808.

Slopeside Pub and Grill, Lower Towamensing Township: Take-home turkey dinner, highlighted by marshmallow candied sweet potatoes, apple French bread stuffing, green bean casserole with fried onion straws, maple glazed carrots and pumpkin cheesecake. $89, dinner for 4-6; $169, dinner for 10-12. Orders must be placed by noon Nov. 20. Pick-up is Nov. 22. 610-824-1557.

Valley Family Restaurant, Bethlehem: All-you-can-eat family-style dinner, featuring turkey, ham, roast beef, filling, mashed potatoes, candied sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce and more, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. $16.95; $7.95, ages 10 and under. 610-865-7822.

The View at Morgan Hill, Williams Township: Buffet, highlighted by roast turkey, smoked ham, Atlantic cod, smashed potatoes, candied yams and dessert display, two seatings at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Nov. 23. $28.95; $12.95, children. 610-923-8480 ext. 19.

