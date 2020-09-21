Enjoy the Taste of Louisiana this Football Season with Walk-On’s Tailgate To-Geaux Bundle

Award-winning restaurant takes unique approach to serving guests during football season, Oct. 1-Nov. 30

Baton Rouge, LA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Tailgating won’t look the same this year, but Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux isn’t letting that get in the way of serving Game Day with a Taste of Louisiana to guests this football season.

From Oct. 1-Nov. 30, football fans can be the ultimate MVP by bringing Walk-On’s Tailgate To-Geaux bundle to the pre-game party. The new Louisiana-inspired bundle is $50 and includes:

Boudin Balls – Fried spicy pork and rice blend.

– Fried spicy pork and rice blend. Cajun Queseaux – Cheddar cheese, sour cream, jalapeños and diced tomatoes.

– Cheddar cheese, sour cream, jalapeños and diced tomatoes. Cheeseburger Sliders – All-beef patty, American cheese, ketchup and pickles, served on a brioche bun.

– All-beef patty, American cheese, ketchup and pickles, served on a brioche bun. Boneless Wings – Choice of buffalo, sweet chili or spicy BBQ.

The Tailgate To-Geaux bundle is intended to be a starter for up to eight people. Place a curbside to-geaux order online or by calling the nearest Walk-On’s restaurant.

The gameday fun doesn’t stop there. Walk-On’s is also launching Pick 6 for $10,000! Guests that enter any Walk-On’s location from Oct. 1-Nov. 15 can scan the QR code found in the restaurant, which will direct them to the free online Pick 6 game of odds. To play, guests must fill in their email and confirm that they are at least 21-years-old. Then, participants will select six game tiles and the game will highlight how many tiles are correct. Guests are limited to one chance per 24 hours, per account sign up. After playing, guests will receive a text or email with their score and a notification of any prizes won. The prizes include:

Six Winning Tiles = $10,000 CASH

Five Winning Tiles = $500 Walk-On’s Gift Card

Four Winning Tiles = $10 Bonus Card

“We’re always looking for new ways to heighten our game-day atmosphere, especially when it comes to football season,” said Walk-On’s Founder, Co-Owner and CEO Brandon Landry. “Tailgating will definitely be different this year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still celebrate and cheer on your team. Our new bundle allows you to enjoy the Taste of Louisiana wherever you feel comfortable, and it’s sure to be a hit among friends and family. Of course, we didn’t forget about fans that want to cheer on their team in our restaurants, which is why we are excited to launch Walk-On’s Pick 6. We hope to see some winners!”

At Walk-On’s, each dish is made from scratch, using fresh ingredients to bring its mouthwatering, Cajun cuisine to life. The diverse menu features unique twists on game-day staples and upscale takes on Louisiana mainstays, such as Crawfish Etouffee, Duck & Andouille Gumbo and Krispy Kreme Donut Bread Pudding. For a complete menu, locations and more information, visit walk-ons.com .

Walk-On’s: Game Day With A Taste Of Louisiana.

About Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

Based in Baton Rouge, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux was founded in 2003 by Brandon Landry, a former walk-on basketball player at LSU. Leaning on the true spirit of a walk-on and building a winning culture, the brand is rapidly expanding across the United States. Its Louisiana-inspired menu features food and drinks made from scratch daily. Walk-On’s All-American Team serves up a game-day experience in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere that ensures every guest is a winner. For more information, visit walk-ons.com . To inquire about franchise opportunities, please visit walkons.com/franchising or contact Kelly Parker, director of franchise sales & real estate, at 225.330.4533.

Contact:

Brooke Sundermier

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bsundermier@championmgt.com

The post Enjoy the Taste of Louisiana this Football Season with Walk-On's Tailgate To-Geaux Bundle first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.