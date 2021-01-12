Enjoy the Taste of Authentic Japanese Cuisine with Half-Priced Ramen at bushi by JINYA

Fast-casual Japanese ramen and hand roll restaurant honors origin of name by offering 50% off all ramen on Feb. 4

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Feb. 4 marks a very special day for bushi by JINYA .

In Japanese culture, “Bu” means two and “Shi” means four, which is why bushi by JINYA is offering a celebratory special on Thursday, Feb. 4!

All day, guests can enjoy 50% off any of bushi by JINYA’s slow-cooked ramen, made from broths simmered in-house for 10 hours. Simply order takeout online at bushibyjinya.myncrsilver.com and the discount will be automatically applied during checkout. This offer will not be valid through third-party delivery sites.

What: bushi by JINYA is honoring the origin of its name by offering 50% off all online takeout orders of ramen.

When: From open to close on Thursday, Feb. 4.

Where: All bushi by JINYA locations.

The health and safety of its guests and team members is bushi by JINYA’s top priority. The fast-casual restaurant has implemented enhanced sanitization standards and processes and will continue to adhere to all federal, state and local guidelines.

bushi by JINYA specializes in ramen, hand rolls and karaage (Japanese fried chicken). Enjoy chicken, Tonkotsu, or vegan broth accompanied by three-day, dry-aged Mazesoba noodles. bushi by JINYA also offers hand rolls with nori that is sourced straight from the Ariake Sea in Japan. For more information, visit bushibyjinya.myncrsilver.com or follow bushi by JINYA on Instagram .

About bushi by JINYA

Founded in 2018 by Tomonori Takahashi – who was named among the most influential restaurant CEOs in the country in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News – bushi by JINYA is a fast-casual version of the popular JINYA Ramen Bar. bushi by JINYA has one location in Los Angeles and one in Glendora, California, with one additional restaurant gearing up to open in Woodland Hills, California. To learn more about JINYA’s franchising opportunities, visit jinya-ramenbar.com/franchise .

