Enjoy a Sweet Escape at Dunkin’ with New Hershey Candy Flavors

Dunkin’ sweetens summer with new KIT KAT® COOLATTA®; Heath and Hershey’s Cookies ‘N’ Creme flavored coffees; and Hershey’s Cookies ‘N’ Creme Donut
Throughout the summer, select guests will be surprised at Dunkin’ counters with a real sweet escape to the Bahamas
Canton, MA (RestaurantNews.com) Summer is about enjoying a little sweetness and finding time to stop and savor the season with tastes and treats that make for moments of fun and happiness. This summer, Dunkin’ is making it easy to enjoy a particularly sweet escape any time of day, partnering with Hershey’s products for a new lineup of delicious delights. Featuring iconic and beloved favorites, including KIT KAT®, Heath and Hershey’s Cookies ‘N’ Creme, Hershey candy flavors at Dunkin’ can help anyone find their happy place.
While these Hershey candy flavors are available for a limited time at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide beginning tomorrow, June 26, guests in New York City can be among the first to enjoy this sweet selection. For today, June 25, Dunkin’ has turned its restaurant at 210 West 38th Street in Manhattan into a sweet escape, where visitors will be immersed in the sounds, sights and scents of an island oasis, with the chance to be among the first to enjoy servings of the KIT KAT® COOLATTA®, Heath coffee flavor and Hershey’s Cookies ‘N’ Creme coffee flavor and Donut.
Additionally, for some lucky guests across the country, Dunkin’ will make a sweet escape more than just a state of mind, as throughout the summer the brand is giving people a chance to experience a real getaway. Today at the Dunkin’ restaurant in New York City — and then every week through July at a Dunkin’ shop somewhere in the U.S. — at least one guest will be surprised at the counter with a Sweet Escape trip for two to the Bahamas. No Purchase Necessary. Legal Res US/DC. 18+, 6/25/19- 8/2/19. For official rules, please visit http://www.dunkinpromotions.com.
Finally, Dunkin’ is extending summer sweetness to its breakfast sandwiches as well, introducing the new Sweet BBQ Bacon Breakfast Sandwich. Featuring egg and cheese with extra bacon coated in Sweet BBQ seasoning, the new sandwich is available for a limited time at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide.
To learn more about Dunkin’, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin’ blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.
