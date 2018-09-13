Enjoy summer's last gasp before short days and crisp nights with these weekend activities

There’s a chill in the air, and you best believe I’m already gearing up for pumpkin spice lattes and cozy sweaters. But the change of weather means saying goodbye to some of our favorite summer activities, like neighborhood street fests and art walks. Breathe in the last gasps of summer before the days give way to crisp mornings and crackling leaves.

1. At Andersonville Arts Week, check out art from more than 60 local businesses and 150 local artists. Showcased genres include visual, theater, dance, music, handmade, culinary, kids, public and literary. Kicking off Wednesday at the expanded farmers market, festivities continue through the weekend — don’t miss the closing party and silent auction at Jerry’s Sandwiches, in partnership with Dearborn Denim and Stillhouse Whiskey, where you can sip on the Andersonville punch, made with bourbon, cherry vodka, lemonade and peach bitters. Closing party 5-10 p.m. Sunday. 5419 N. Clark St., 773-728-2995, andersonville.org

2. Attention Stephanie Izard fans: Her curated street festival, Fulton Market Harvest Fest, takes over the neighborhood this weekend. Snack on bites from some of Chicago’s favorite restaurants, like Cherry Circle Room, City Mouse and Urbanbelly, or check out cooking demos and classes from local and celebrity chefs. Other activities include face painting and hula hooping for kids, plus live music to wiggle to as you sip on craft brews, so bring the family — even the furry ones — for an afternoon of food and fun. General admission $30. 5:30-10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. West Fulton Market between North Halsted Street and North Peoria Street. fultonmarketharvestfest.com

3. At the 15th annual Chicago Turkish Festival, celebrate Turkish culture through food, drink, art and live performances. Indulge in Turkish dishes, pastries, coffee, ice cream, beer and even wine from Turkish vineyards, or settle in for a fashion show by the Ankara Fashion Institute. Don’t miss the crafting booths, such as those featuring ebru paper marbling and handcrafted jewelry, and enjoy folk dance performances. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Daley Plaza, 50 W. Washington St., 773-530-1388, chicagoturkishfestival.com

4. Head over to the Chicago History Museum for “Chicago’s Meaty History: From Our Stockyards to Our Steakhouses.” You’ll learn about Chicago’s legendary Union Stockyards and the meatpacking industry, which at the time was described as one of the wonders of the world. Satisfy your morbid curiosity, and come face to face with the brutality and efficiency of the meatpacking industry that transformed the nation through this presentation by Russell Lewis, executive vice president and chief historian. $5. Reservations required culinary.historians@gmail.com. 10 a.m. Sept. 15. 1601 N. Clark St., 312-642-4600, chicagohistory.org

5. The Southport Corridor will be taken over by the Lakeview Taco Fest with seasonal beers and lots of tacos. Don’t miss the Mexican lucha libre wrestlers performing each afternoon, as well as mariachi, funk and soul bands. Participating restaurants include Beat Kitchen, Cafe Tola, Frontier, Taco Joint, and Tandoor Char House. Suggested donation $10. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. North Southport Avenue between West Addison and West Roscoe streets, 773-348-8608, lakeviewtacofest.com

6. At the Jollof Wars, presented by The Promontory and Afrofusion, you’ll be able to try some of Chicago’s best African restaurants and their takes on jollof, a traditional West African one-pot rice dish of rice, tomatoes, and goat meat or beef. Expect restaurants like Goree Cuisine, Mukase and Iyanze to put their best food forward while you listen to a soundtrack curated by Afrofusion’s collection of top Afrobeat DJs. $25. 2-8 p.m. Sunday. 5311 S. Lake Park Ave., 312-801-2100, promontorychicago.com

7. Chicago Market, Uptown’s forthcoming local and sustainable co-op grocery store, is hosting its inaugural Up & Under Fest this Saturday. At the Wilson Underline, a reclaimed space below the Wilson Red Line station, this new fest brings together community partners alongside market-prepared foods, live bands, health and wellness vendors, Uptown businesses and more. $10 suggested donation, 2-6 p.m., Saturday, intersection of West Wilson Avenue and Broadway.

gwong@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @GraceWong630

MORE COVERAGE

Heartland Cafe, open since 1976 in 100-year-old building, for sale in Rogers Park »

Beer of the Month: Dead Ringer is an odd Oktoberfest beer, but it's excellent anyway »

Craving: Chicago's best coffee shops, coffee roasters and more »