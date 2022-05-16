Enjoy a Spring Fling with Bennigan’s New Handcrafted Cocktails

Cucumber Garden Breeze, Blooming Sangria, Irish Spring and Southern Twisted Tea now available at iconic restaurant brand

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Bennigan’s has been busy stirring up spring flavors for its new line of handcrafted cocktails!

Now through May 31, the Legendary brand is inviting guests to have a spring fling with its new cocktails, crafted using fresh seasonal ingredients. Guests can enjoy the refreshing flavors of spring with these new concoctions:

Cucumber Garden Breeze – Feel the cool breeze with this hand-crafted sensation! Made with Stoli Cucumber Vodka, Finest Call Mojito Mix, fresh lime juice, muddled cucumber and mint, topped with ginger ale.

Blooming Sangria – Let your taste buds bloom with the refreshing combination of Jim Beam Peach Bourbon, Cupcake Rose, Monin Strawberry Rose, and Finest Call Premium Lemon Sour, topped with Red Bull Yellow Edition.

Irish Spring – Transport yourself to bright green Irish fields with this cocktail that’s mixed with Paddy’s Irish Whiskey, Midori Melon Liqueur, Monin Elderflower and fresh lime juice.

Southern Twisted Tea – Kick back and relax with a delicious blend of Southern Comfort, Twisted Tea, fresh lemon juice and Finest Call Premium Lemon Sour.

“At Bennigan’s, we’re dedicated to providing variety for our guests with new and innovative offerings,” said Chairman and CEO Paul Mangiamele. “Our mixologists specially crafted these new cocktails to spotlight seasonal flavors that’ll transport our guests to a relaxing spring getaway. Our new line-up is only available for a limited-time, so come in and enjoy our chef-inspired dishes while sipping on spring flavors before it’s too late!”

