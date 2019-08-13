Enjoy Sizzlin’ Specials on National Fajita (Pete’s) Day

Houston-based fajita delivery chain is giving away free fresh-off-the-grill Chicken Fajitas Aug. 18

Houston, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Fajita Pete’s is best known for its fresh, made-from-scratch fajitas, so it comes as no surprise that the Houston-based delivery chain is celebrating National Fajita Day in a big way.

In honor of this delicious holiday, Fajita Pete’s is offering a sizzlin’ special that’ll make your stomach (and wallet) happy. On Sunday, Aug. 18, guests who order 1 pound of any fajitas – 100% certified Angus beef, shrimp, chicken, veggie or mixed – will receive a FREE half-pound of Chicken Fajitas!

Fajita Pete’s fajita meals are served with grilled onions, jalapeños, fresh hand-rolled tortillas, house-made Mexican rice, refried beans, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, lettuce AND chips and salsa. One pound typically serves two to three people, so guests can feed up to five for the price of two … and with all the trimmings, you’ll be ready for a fiesta!

The best part? This offer is valid for pick-up, dine-in or delivery, meaning you can bring the party to your house or office! And if you’re hosting a large gathering, feeding the entire family, or just love leftovers, this celebratory offer is valid for customers purchasing up to 3 pounds – that’s 1.5-pounds of FREE Chicken Fajitas.

“There’s no better way to celebrate National Fajita Day than with Fajita Pete’s,” said Founder Pete Mora. “We take great pride in our marinated, fresh-off-the-grill fajitas and we’ve made it our mission to show people just how far we will go to serve premium quality fajitas. Our guests love the fact that we deliver, and that our fajitas and house-made sides remain extremely fresh throughout the process. We invite everyone to take advantage of this mouthwatering offer, giving us the opportunity to celebrate National Fajita (Pete’s) Day right along with them.”

In addition to its popular fajitas, Fajita Pete’s also offers thirst-quenching *Margaritas TO-GO, Quesadillas, Tacos, Burritos, Flautas and more. Fajita Pete’s is distinguished by its focus on catering, pickup and delivery, in addition to serving its dine-in guests. *Margaritas TO-GO are only available at Houston-area locations.

This celebratory special will be available at all Fajita Pete’s locations on Aug. 18. Call or visit your nearest location to take advantage of the offer. If you’re catering for a large party, please order 24 hours in advance. For the location nearest you, visit fajitapetes.com/locations/.

The Houston-based fajita delivery chain currently has 14 locations across Texas. The first College Station location will open this summer and a League City location is set to open this fall.

Franchise agreements, which include assistance with everything from site selection to operations and sales, are available throughout Texas and for other markets. For more information, visit fajitapetes.com/franchises/application/.

Fajita Pete’s: Fresh Fajitas Catered and Delivered

Contact:

Brooke Johnston

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bjohnston@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com