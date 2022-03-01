Enjoy Shamrockin’ Celebrations at Bennigan’s This St. Paddy’s Day

Iconic restaurant brand features Blarney Blast

menu, available from March 1-31; green beer and more on tap week of St. Patrick’s Day

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Bennigan’s fans have struck gold because the iconic restaurant is hosting a month-long celebration in honor of the most shamrockin’ holiday of the year!

Renowned for its one-of-a-kind Irish hospitality, Bennigan’s is hosting St. Paddy’s Day festivities unlike any other. From March 1-31, guests can eat, drink and be Irish when they enjoy these innovative Blarney Blast

themed menu items:

Reuben Burger – A juicy half-pound burger layered with chopped corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, Thousand Island dressing and served on toasted Rye bread, served with Homestyle French fries seasoned with sea salt.

Finn’s Beer Battered Fish and Chips – Tender white fish fillets hand-crafted in a delicious beer batter and lightly fried to a crispy and golden brown, served with Homestyle French Fries, kicked-up coleslaw and jalapeño tartar sauce.

Hogan’s Egg Rolls – Tender wraps filled with chicken, sweet corn, black beans and fresh herbs, served with house-made pineapple sweet pepper cream sauce.

To really get into the St. Paddy’s Day spirit, fans can raise a traditional Irish toast with a hearty “Sláinte!” and these festive handcrafted cocktails in hand:

Irish Eyes Martini – Paddy’s Irish Whiskey, Jim Beam Apple Bourbon, Monin Granny Smith Apple and Finest Call Premium Lemon Sour.

Celtic Rita – Paddy’s Irish Whiskey, Sauza Silver Tequila, DeKuyper Triple Sec, Finest Call Premium Lime Sour and fresh lime juice.

Blarney Stone Kiss – Paddy’s Irish Whiskey, Finest Call Premium Lime Sour, Finest Call Peach Puree, Monin Stone Fruit syrup and Red Bull® Yellow Edition.

Samuel Adams Boston Lager – Bold, rich and complex, the unmistakable character of this brew has become an American original.

Cupcake Chardonnay – Crafted with grapes from California’s esteemed Monterey County, this barrel-fermented Chardonnay achieves a rich, creamy wine with flavors of apple, lemon, vanilla and a hint of toasted almond.

Along with its delicious Blarney Blast

menu, each Bennigan’s location will feature green beer, Corned Beef and Cabbage and Beer Cheese Soup during the week of St. Patrick’s Day while supplies last!

“When referring to Bennigan’s, we like to say that every day is like St Paddy’s Day but, in March, and particularly on March 17, there is nothing in the world quite like being inside one of our iconic restaurants” said Chairman and CEO Paul Mangiamele. “Every day we ‘bleed green’ to go above and beyond the casual dining expectations and, as always, provide Legendary Irish hospitality. This St. Paddy’s Day, we invite our fans to come in, kick back and join our shamrockin’ celebrations. We have all-new featured items, including our Reuben Burger, Irish Eyes Martini, Celtic Rita and Blarney Stone Kiss that are sure to be a hit amongst our loyal and new guests. We can’t wait to kick off the month of March and let the shenanigans begin!”

For your nearest location, menu, hours and additional information, visit Bennigans.com .

You’re with friends at Bennigan’s. The American Legend!

About Legendary Restaurant Brands

Legendary Restaurant Brands is the parent company of the iconic Bennigan’s, Bennigan’s On The Fly, Bennigan’s On The Fly Virtual Kitchens and Steak and Ale brands – the pioneers of casual dining. Bennigan’s is a high-energy neighborhood full-service restaurant that is redefining and leading the casual dining category again. With chef-driven food, innovative drinks and warm, friendly Irish hospitality, this Legendary brand delivers memorable dining experiences to every guest and offers a franchise model capable of compelling returns on investment. The polished, fast-casual brand Bennigan’s On The Fly was designed for non-traditional venues, including hotels, or as a delivery-only virtual model that can be operated out of an existing commercial kitchen. Steak and Ale is another “American Original” poised for a triumphant return. Redefined as a 21stCentury polished-casual concept, the new Steak and Ale will once again set the standard for value oriented, family-friendly steakhouses. To join Legendary Restaurant Brands franchise family, please visit LegendaryRestaurantBrands.com or call 800.804.5049.

