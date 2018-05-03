Enjoy rotisserie chicken, empanadas and more at this new Allentown restaurant

Allentown’s restaurant roster got a tasty boost last month in the form of Wow Que Rico Rotisserie & Restaurant.

The eatery, offering dine-in, catering, takeout and delivery (until 11:30 p.m.) services, held a grand opening April 25 in part of the former Roosevelt’s 21st building, adjacent to Ole Super Coin Laundry, at Tilghman and Madison streets.

Menu highlights include chicken dishes such as fried chicken with fried plantains, chicken breast with garlic sauce and whole rotisserie chicken; beef selections such as an angus burger, grilled skirt steak and meat lasagna; pork options such as fried pork mofongo, roasted pork and Puerto Rican-style pork chop; and seafood creations such as fish tacos, paella and shrimp risotto. Most platters are under $15.

The restaurant, featuring brick wallpaper and bright orange accent walls, also serves sandwiches such as a tuna melt, “Real Cuban” and “Roast Beef Latino”; signature empanadas such as chopped ham and cheese, fresh mozzarella and shrimp and cheese; breakast selections such as omelettes, pancakes and a “Dominican Tower” (mangu, sausage, fried cheese and fried eggs); and specialty beverages such as homemade lemonade, milkshakes and smoothies. Info: 484-350-3444.

ryan.kneller@mcall.com

Twitter @lvrestaurant

610-820-6597

See more of Lehigh Valley Restaurants blog