Enjoy a Real Thanksgiving Feast and Leave the Cooking to Ryan’s, Hometown Buffet & Furr’s Fresh Buffet

Popular buffet restaurants offer special holiday menu until 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving, November 28

San Antonio, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Buffets, LLC® portfolio of restaurants – Old Country Buffet®, Ryan’s®, HomeTown® Buffet and Furr’s Fresh Buffet® are helping you round out your holidays with their annual Pie Sales. For less than $10 per pie, fans may enjoy their choice of whole pumpkin or pecan pies. In addition to the seasonal pies, the restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, to serve up traditional favorites. Menus may vary.

“Our restaurants serve up home-style meals all year round,” said Mike Griffith, Director of Marketing for Buffets, LLC® and Furr’s Fresh Buffet®. “So, we are delighted to extend our offers this Thanksgiving holiday. Our menu will include traditional favorites that will save our customers time and money during the busy holiday season.”

On Thanksgiving Day, all the buffet restaurants will be open from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Holiday menus will be available all day. Special holiday pricing may apply for adults and seniors. Check your local restaurant for details.

HomeTown Buffet, and Old Country Buffet will feature carved turkey, steak, carved ham, butterfly shrimp, carved roast beef, meatloaf, chicken pot pie, fried chicken, holiday dressing, mashed potatoes & gravy, buttered corn, carrots, fresh steamed broccoli, seasoned green beans, and honey cornbread. Holiday desserts will include pumpkin pie, and pecan pie.

The Ryan’s Thanksgiving menu has some Southern flair and features sliced turkey, sliced ham, fried chicken, steak, chicken pot pie, butterfly shrimp, meatloaf, holiday dressing, mashed potatoes & gravy, southern style green beans, fresh collard greens, buttered corn, carrots and fresh steamed broccoli. Desserts will include the holiday’s traditional pumpkin pie and pecan pie.

Furr’s Fresh Buffet will serve up their version of a Thanksgiving Day feast with carved turkey breast, carved ham, butterfly shrimp, glazed meatloaf with creole sauce, pepper-encrusted roast beef, popcorn shrimp, holiday dressing, candied fresh sweet potatoes, broccoli & rice casserole, sweet carrot casserole and chicken pot pie. Dessert options will include pumpkin pie, pecan pie, Furr’s Millionaire Pie, red velvet cake and Furr’s Old Fashioned Fruit Salad.

Whole pumpkin and pecan pies are available now and through the New Year. Pies are $8.99 each at Old Country Buffet, HomeTown Buffet and Country Buffet restaurants. All other Ryan’s are offering pies for $7.99 each. Pies are also available at Furr’s restaurants for $9.29 each. Available while supplies last. Pies are available all year round.

For more information about, visit www.Ryans.com , www.HomeTownBuffet.com , www.OldCountryBuffet.com or www.Furrs.net .

About Buffets, LLC® and Furr’s Fresh Buffet®

Buffets, LLC currently operates 67 restaurants in 23 states, principally operated under the Old Country Buffet®, HomeTown® Buffet and Ryan’s® brands. Furr’s Fresh Buffet currently operates 16 restaurants across 4 states. Visit www.Ryans.com , www.HomeTownBuffet.com , www.OldCountryBuffet.com or www.Furrs.net for more information.

