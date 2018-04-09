Enjoy lunch in an upscale boutique, plus other restaurant openings

After eight years of running Space 519 in the 900 North Michigan building, owners Lance Lawson and Jim Wetzel wanted to create a flagship location where people could look at displays, shop curated international goods, and eat delicious food, like Marshall Field’s of old.

The upscale boutique, known for its designer clothing, green apothecary items and other lifestyle pieces with European flair, has moved to a new location, also in the Gold Coast, and Lawson and Wetzel are adding a coffee counter and a food component they’re calling The Lunchroom.

“You have three places in life: The first is home, the second is work and the third is a place you want to be,” Lawson said. “We want this to be the third place. I want to sit down and have a glass of wine. It has to be more of an experience, rather than a transaction, and with the food, we can flesh that out and make this a place where people want to gather as a community.”

Lawson describes himself as an “avid home cook,” but since he and Wetzel spend the majority of the year traveling and buying items for the boutique, they also eat at restaurants around the world.

The theme for The Lunchroom is California-inspired, vegetable-forward cuisine. The Green and White salad will have shaved cauliflower, green apples, hearts of palm, pecorino cheese, and endive, tossed in a lime vinaigrette and topped with pumpkin seeds. Guests also have the option of adding tofu or pulled chicken breast.

“The idea is to bring salads that have more components than a typical restaurant menu salad, have interesting ingredients and be very light,” Lawson said.

The 40-seat restaurant will also have a tuna melt of whipped tuna, havarti cheese and olive tapenade on country bread from Hewn Bakery in Evanston, which will also be providing pastries for the coffee counter.

Heartier options, like enchiladas and eggplant Parmesan, will be served in individual Staub baking dishes, which are available for purchase in the store. They’ve hired Doug Wroble, formerly of the Buckingham Athletic Club, Spago in Chicago, and New York’s Le Cirque, to help build out the menu.

The coffee counter will brew Metric coffee; Lawson said he wants people to feel as if they’re “on vacation in Italy, having a really superlative cup of coffee.” The Lunchroom will host brunch service on the weekends. Once the liquor license is in place, Lawson said they plan to have a beer and wine program with mixed cocktails on the weekend.

“It’s like a fun throwback to your lunchroom in school or college, where people can gather,” Lawson said. “It’s not too fussy, and it’s fun.”

The coffee counter is scheduled to open in about two weeks, and The Lunchroom is scheduled to open at the end of the April.

200 E. Chestnut St., 312-751-1519, space519.com

OTHER OPENINGS:

RIVER NORTH — Dollop has opened another downtown location, serving coffee, breakfast sandwiches, waffles, pastries, cocktails, local beer, wine and an evening snack menu. The fast-expanding chain of cafes is also eyeing another location in the South Loop. 643 N. Wells St., 312-846-6670, 801 S. Financial Place, dollopcoffee.com

RIVER NORTH — Los Angeles’ unfortunately named Pink Taco is coming to Chicago and bringing a food truck named Brandy with it. The restaurant and truck will, naturally, serve tacos, a number of margaritas, salads, tortas, taco bowls, burritos and fajitas. 431 N. Wells St., 312-212-5566, pinktaco.com

MAGNIFICENT MILE — 360 Chicago, the former John Hancock Observatory, has opened Bar 94 (on the 94th floor, you see). The bar is partnering with Revolution Brewing and Koval Distillery to put on ChiSeries, daily programs that give tourists an opportunity to experience local culture, like yoga and trivia, and opportunities for painters and illustrators to bring an easel and canvas to the observation deck. On Thursdays, 360 Hoppy Hour will serve craft beer and cocktail recipes inspired by Chicago neighborhoods, plus a live DJ, TVs and board games. 875 N. Michigan Ave., 312-751-3681, 360chicago.com

ROSEMONT — Dave & Buster’s is opening its fourth Chicago-area location April 16, bringing games, food, drinks and sports to the Pearl District, a mixed use building that is also the home of a boutique hotel. 9870 Berwyn St., Rosemont, 847-447-8000, daveandbusters.com

ICYMI:

BUCKTOWN — Maple & Ash group announced it will open etta in Bucktown this summer.

WRIGLEYVILLE — An inside look at the new Big Star, which opened the week before the Cubs’ home opener.

CLOSINGS:

EVANSTON — Prairie Moon is closing and relocating to a place closer to Northwestern University that will open in mid-May. Details have not yet been announced. 1502 Sherman Ave., Evanston

LAKE VIEW — Muscle Maker Grill and Muscle Maker Fresh Kitchen have both closed. This was an executive decision made at a corporate level, said Erica St. John, the owner of the Glen Ellyn location. 920 W. Belmont Ave., 111 W. Jackson Blvd.

gwong@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @GraceWong630

Maple & Ash group announces etta, slated to open in Bucktown this summer »

An inside look at new Big Star, opening in time for Cubs home opener »

Longacre Dining Room opens in Uptown, plus more restaurant news »