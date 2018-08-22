Enjoy the Last Taste of Summer with Yogurtland’s Three New Flavors this August

New Flavors for August Include Dairy Free Coconut Cream Pie, Nectarine Peach Orange Tart and Strawberry Rose

Irvine, CA (RestaurantNews.com) This August, Yogurtland, the ever-popular, industry leader, is expanding its flavor offerings to include three new handcrafted flavors plus two new toppings.

Beginning August 6th, and available for a limited time while supplies last, the Yogurtland flavor lineup will include Dairy Free Coconut Cream Pie, Nectarine Peach Orange Tart and Strawberry Rose frozen yogurt.

Yogurtland’s Coconut Cream Pie is the second time Yogurtland is offering a flavor with a dairy free base made from coconut milk. Combining traditional graham cracker and mouthwatering pie flavor notes in a coconut milk base, this flavor gives fans an opportunity to create a delicious dairy free treat.

The Nectarine Peach Orange Tart flavor offers a burst of fresh tropical flavors. The nectarine and peach provide taste buds with a sensational juicy flavor experience while the orange gives a nice zest, providing a well balanced sweet and fruity tart flavor.

Yogurtland combines juicy California strawberries and floral rose water in a sweet base to create the creamy Strawberry Rose flavor. This light and refreshing frozen yogurt will have fans craving a second serving.

Along with three new flavors, Yogurtland will introduce two new toppings for a limited time. Bringing a different variety of flavors to the topping bar, the scrumptious Cotton Candy Fizzies will have fans enjoying traditional cotton candy flavors with a twist. Additionally, Yogurtland’s craveable Sour Rainbows will bring a spark of color to each cup and a blend of sweet and sour flavors.

“Coconut Cream Pie is another great flavor in our dairy free line. We strive to create products that all our guests can enjoy,” said John Wayne Carlson, Yogurtland’s SVP of Marketing, Development and Operations. “At Yogurtland, guests create experiences as unique as they are and these options make our products not just enjoyable, but accessible.”

Yogurtland’s flavorologists continually create craveable flavors that keep fans loving their frozen dessert experience. Yogurtland owns its own dairy, and by controlling the manufacturing process, the company delivers the highest quality flavors, setting new standards for the industry and delighting guests each day.

Yogurtland features non-fat and low-fat yogurt flavors, ice cream, and non-dairy and no sugar added choices while using milk that contains no antibiotics or added hormones. Fruit flavors are fortified with Vitamin C for an extra boost.

Presently Yogurtland has more than 320 locations across the U.S., Australia, Dubai, Guam, Myanmar, Oman, Singapore, Thailand, and Venezuela. Flavors are always subject to creative change and popular demand. For more information, visit http://www.yogurt-land.com or http://www.facebook.com/yogurtland.

