Enjoy land and sea favorites at Kingfish's Steak & Lobster Fest

Enjoy delicious options from the land and sea at Steak & Lobster Fest, through Feb. 3 at Kingfish American Bistro & Wine Bar in Bethlehem Township.

The event, which kicked off Jan. 19, features signature dishes, South African and Brazilian lobster tails and certified Angus beef steaks.

Menu highlights include starters such as cheesesteak eggrolls, lobster bisque and steak and eggs; and entrees such as lobster and crab au gratin, lobster ravioli, twin 5-ounce lobster tails and Delmonico and New York strip steaks.

Kingfish is at 3833 Freemansburg Ave. Reservations: 610-691-1115.

