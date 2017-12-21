Enjoy Italian wines, local food at Hotel Bethlehem

Kick back for the holidays with wine, live music and food at the third annual Christmas City Tasting event, 6-9 p.m. today at Hotel Bethlehem.

The event, hosted by local importer South Italy Imports, will feature unlimited tastings of 16 Italian varietals, music by Craig Thatcher and Nyke Van Wyk and food samplings from top area restaurants such as Bethlehem’s Corked, Edge and Molinari’s.

Wine highlights include Grifo Nero d'Troia, a red wine from the Puglia region; Conte d’Attimis Tazzelenghe, a rare red wine from the Friuli region; Angelucci Pecorino, a white wine from the Abruzzo region; and Fonzone Fiano d'Avellino, a white wine from the Campania region.

Dishes include eggplant meatballs with smoked mozzarella in pomodoro sauce from Tapas on Main in Bethlehem, pork belly steam buns with red cabbage and radish slaw and sesame ginger sage drizzle from 1774 Grille & Tap in Hellertown, mac and cheese from The Bayou in Bethlehem and artisanal meats and cheeses from Stravino’s Italian Market in Whitehall Township.

A photo booth will capture the evening’s fun.

Purchase tickets, $55, at eventbrite.com (keywords: Christmas City Tasting). Info: Christmas City Tasting on Facebook.

- Ryan Kneller