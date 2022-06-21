Enjoy Fun Under the Sun with Happy Joe’s Summeroni Pizza and Ice Cream

Iconic Midwestern pizza brand offering pepperoni-loaded delight and ice cream as seasonal specials now through Aug. 30

Bettendorf, IA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Summer is synonymous with fun, and what better way to celebrate the excitement this season brings than with Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream seasonal specials on pepperoni pizza and ice cream?!

Happy Joe’s newest specialty creation – the Summeroni Pizza – is a pepperoni lover’s dream! Summeroni is a triple pepperoni pizza loaded with traditional sliced, diced, and cup & char pepperoni. Now through Aug. 30, pepperoni fans will be able to enjoy the Summeroni Pizza at $17.99 for a large pizza via dine in, takeout or delivery.

In addition, Happy Joe’s is offering pints of Kemps ice cream for pickup and delivery for just $3.99 each. Flavor offerings include chocolate, strawberry, vanilla and peppermint bonbon, at participating locations. Hand-packed pints are also available in any flavor the guest chooses from the dipping cabinet for $4.99.

Dine-in guests won’t miss out on the fun either, as they can enjoy ice cream cones for 50 cents on all in-store flavors the weeks of July 5-11 and Aug. 7-13 at participating locations.

“We believe that everyone’s two favorite foods are pizza and ice cream, so why not offer specials so both can be enjoyed this summer together for maximum fun,” said Happy Joe’s CEO and Chief Happiness Officer Tom Sacco. “The Summeroni is a beautiful-looking pizza that tastes even better – we’re sure pepperoni fans will love it! Ice cream and summer go hand-in-hand, so we wanted to give our guests the opportunity to enjoy a hand-packed pint without leaving home or get a cool deal in our restaurant during our 50-cent cone weeks!”

The iconic midwestern pizza brand is known for its unique and delicious pizza offerings like the Taco Joe, Denver Omelet Pizza and Birthday Cake Pizza, so the Summeroni Pizza fits right in. Guests can always customize their orders, but the Summeroni special price will only be offered on the large pizza.

For those looking for a summer getaway, Happy Joe’s is giving away a 2022 Ford® Explorer ST as part of its 50th anniversary celebration. All summer long, fans can enter for a chance to win this highly-rated SUV plus $17,000 for taxes by calling 844.648.2832 or going online to happyjoesgiveaway.com and filling out the entry form.

To learn more about Happy Joes or to view the full menu, visit HappyJoes.com . For interest in Happy Joe’s franchising opportunities, email Kat Davidson at KatD@drhnow.com or call 678.485.8413.

About Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream

Founded in 1972 by Joe Whitty in Davenport, Iowa, Happy Joe’s dream was to create a restaurant concept that focused on serving America’s two favorite foods – pizza and ice cream – in a family-friendly, celebratory environment. Owned and operated by Dynamic Restaurant Holdings Inc., Happy Joe’s has been named a FastCasual “Top 200” concept, Franchise Times “Top 400” business, and Nation’s Restaurant News “Top 500” restaurant. The family-centric pizza brand has eight company and 34 franchise locations throughout the Midwest with more in the pipeline. To learn more, visit HappyJoes.com or follow Happy Joe’s on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

