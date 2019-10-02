Enjoy Free Tacos on National Taco (John’s) Day

Popular quick-service restaurant is giving away free tacos through the Taco John’s App on Oct. 4

Cheyenne, WY (RestaurantNews.com) Taco lovers rejoice! The creators of “Taco Tuesday®” are going all out for National Taco Day.

On Friday, Oct. 4, Taco John’s® guests will receive a FREE Crispy Taco by using the Taco John’s App in honor of the tastiest holiday of the year.

In order to receive a free taco, customers must present the coupon using the Taco John’s App. The Taco John’s App can be downloaded in the Apple Store and the Google Play store. Through the app, guests can receive exclusive offers and deals, view the menu, find nearby locations, participate in games and contests, and more.

This delicious offer is available from open to close at participating Taco John’s locations nationwide, but only on Oct. 4, so mark your calendar!

“There’s no better place to celebrate National Taco Day than at Taco John’s,” said Vice President for Marketing Alan Wright. “We’ve built our entire brand around our tacos because they are simply the best tacos around. We can’t wait to unite with fellow taco lovers to celebrate this momentous holiday!”

Having owned the trademark for “Taco Tuesday” for decades, Taco John’s has developed a nationwide reputation for its outstanding tacos. Every day, Taco John’s cooks each crispy shell fresh in-house and then fills it with its signature 100% American beef, mild sauce, lettuce, and cheese. Five classic ingredients. Always awesome.

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos and Potato Olés®. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday® and discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday!® Download the Taco John’s App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.

About Taco John’s®

Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 quick-service restaurants in 23 states. Privately owned, the business opened its first restaurant in 1969 in Cheyenne, WY. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions, menu items prepared fresh to your order, high quality ingredients and special recipes, seasonings and sauces. For more information or to apply for a position, visit tacojohns.com.

