Enjoy the Flavors of Winter with JINYA Ramen Bar’s New Chef’s Specials Menu

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) JINYA Ramen Bar is embracing the arrival of winter and its peak-season ingredients with the debut of its new Chef’s Specials Menu.

Always innovating with seasonal ingredients, JINYA’s Chef’s Specials Menu features a new dish – Spicy Maze-Men – that is sure to warm you up this winter. The broth is slowly simmered for more than 20 hours, resulting in a rich broth that’s thick and full-flavored. Whether you’re looking to escape the cold or you’re craving a perfectly balanced bowl that only JINYA can provide, this ramen is the answer:

Spicy Maze-Men – Noodles, Spicy Maze-Men base, fresh garlic paste, pepper, nori, bonito flake, onion, kimchee, pork chashu, egg yolk, pork oil and pork soup.

Guests can also elevate their dining experience by enjoying the new Chef’s Specials Menu’s small plate – Soft Shell Crab Bun – which is a delicious combination of soft shell crab, avocado, baby leaf, poke sauce and spicy mayo with no MSG.

Continuing its commitment to innovation, JINYA also just debuted some bold new permanent menu items, including: House Salad, Salmon and Spicy Tuna Cone, Crispy Calamari with Baby Arugula, Crispy Rice with Spicy Tuna and Jalapeño Butter Corn.

“We are always experimenting with new flavors and ingredients in order to continuously offer a unique experience for our guests,” said JINYA Ramen Bar Founder and CEO Tomonori Takahashi. “Our culinary team works on new menu items for months in order to perfect each one before we offer it to our guests. We look forward to hearing what everyone has to say as they explore these new offerings.”

JINYA’s Chef’s Specials Menu is available at participating locations from Dec. 1 through Feb. 28, while supplies last.

The health and safety of its guests and team members is JINYA’s top priority. In addition to adhering to all federal, state and local guidelines, JINYA has implemented enhanced sanitization standards and processes.

At JINYA, experience ramen like it’s meant to be – with thick, rich broth in perfect balance with flavorful noodles. Discover a wide array of authentic toppings, from tender pork chashu to a perfectly cooked and seasoned poached egg to fresh garlic. Then, elevate the experience further by pairing it with tapas or a craft beer. JINYA is ramen culture, where the relationship between broth and noodles is serious but delicious business. To learn more about JINYA’s full menu, visit jinya-ramenbar.com .

JINYA Ramen Bar: A Bowl Above All Others

About JINYA Ramen Bar

Founded in 2010 by Tomonori Takahashi – who was named among the most influential restaurant CEOs in the country in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News – JINYA Ramen Bar has 32 restaurants in the United States and two in Canada with multiple new locations in the pipeline. JINYA’s focus on kaizen – the Japanese practice of continuous improvement – means its guests will always experience the best ramen out there. From the water used to prepare its broth to the special aging process that its noodles undergo, JINYA pays meticulous attention to everything that goes into its guests’ bowls. JINYA also operates bushi by JINYA and JINYA Ramen Express. For more information, visit jinya-ramenbar.com and follow JINYA on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter . To learn more about JINYA’s franchising opportunities, visit jinya-ramenbar.com/franchise .

