Enjoy Flavors of the Philippines at Roy’s Restaurant

Pacific Rim cuisine restaurant launches Taste of the Philippines, available Oct. 8-31

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Guests at Roy’s Restaurant – the internationally-influenced brand known for its Asian-Hawaiian fusion and unique fine dining – will soon be transported to the Philippines with the debut of an epic new culinary experience.

From Oct. 8-31, guests can dine as Filipinos do and get a Taste of the Philippines for just $44! Roy’s limited-time three-course Filipino menu will include:

Appetizer (choose one) – Tocino Pork Belly Skewers – Green Papaya Atchara. Tuna & Salmon Kinilaw – Micro cilantro, charred pineapple, Kamote chips.

(choose one) – Entrée (choose one) – Adobo Braised Pork Shank – Scallion polenta, eggplant, crispy garlic Gremolata. Seafood Sinigang – Scallop, shrimp, salmon, Tamarind Nage.

(choose one) – Dessert (choose one) – Ube Leche Flan – Chocolate banana fritter. Guest’s favorite Roy’s signature dessert.

(choose one) –

All delectable meals are best accompanied with a delicious beverage, so pair the Filipino menu with The Mabuhay – made with dark rum, ginger syrup, pineapple juice and fresh lemon juice for $12. Mabuhay – a signature Filipino phrase – means many different things, including “welcome to life and live great.”

“Roy’s is best known for giving its guests renowned Pacific Rim cuisine,” said Roy’s CEO Sunil Dharod. “The Pacific Rim includes the Philippines, so we thought we could enhance our already special dining experience with a different epicurean opportunity. Filipino food is not offered at many restaurants in America, so we look forward to bringing a unique taste of it to our guests.”

For more information, visit roysrestaurant.com.

About Roy’s Restaurant

European techniques, Pacific Rim cuisine, warm, from-the-heart hospitality. Together, they create the remarkable dining experience unique to Roy’s Restaurant. The first Roy’s was opened in Honolulu, Hawaii in 1988 by namesake Roy Yamaguchi, a James Beard Award winner. Since those early days, Roy’s has proudly spread its passion around the world — there are now 16 Roy’s restaurants in the continental United States, six in Hawaii, one in Japan and one in Guam. So, escape to paradise and experience the world’s finest cuisine deliciously wrapped in a Hawaiian state of mind.

