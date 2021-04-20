Enjoy Endless Pastabilities at Ledo Pizza

Popular Maryland-based pizza brand offers endless pasta combinations and garlic bread starting at $9.99 staring today

Annapolis, MD ( RestaurantNews.com ) There’s no such thing as too much pasta and garlic bread. Especially when it’s from Ledo Pizza .

Luckily, starting on April 20, dine-in guests at the Maryland-based brand can enjoy endless garlic bread and pasta when they build their own bowl for just $9.99. Guests have the option to choose from spaghetti or fettuccini pasta, Ledo or Alfredo sauce and unlimited toppings for an extra $3.99. Toppings include meatballs, grilled chicken breast, sausage, mushroom, broccoli and green peppers.

What: Ledo Pizza launches endless pasta bowls and garlic bread, starting at just $9.99.

When: Available starting today, for a limited time.

Where: Participating Ledo Pizza locations systemwide.

At Ledo Pizza, every pizza is rolled to order with fresh handmade dough topped with high-quality ingredients, like its famous thick pepperoni that is cut onsite daily. The menu also features freshly baked subs, lasagna, spaghetti, jumbo wings, soup, salad and breadsticks. To learn more about Ledo Pizza, visit ledopizza.com .

About Ledo Pizza

Founded in 1955 in the suburbs of Maryland and now headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, Ledo Pizza is a regional pizza franchise that is dedicated to offering a fresh, affordable menu served in a family-friendly atmosphere. Frequently awarded “Best Pizza” recognition in communities across the U.S., Ledo Pizza currently has more than 100 locally owned locations in seven states with multiple new restaurants in the pipeline. Ledo Pizza believes strongly in community involvement and the brand is a proud partner of the Baltimore Ravens. Ledo Pizza is also the Official Pizza of the Maryland Terrapins. For more information, visit ledopizza.com and follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Contact:

Kathryn Ward

Champion Management

972-930-9933

kward@championmgt.com

