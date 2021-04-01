Enjoy an Eggcelent Easter at TooJay’s Deli

TooJay’s delicious options are available for dine-in, takeout and delivery

West Palm Beach, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) This Easter, sit back, enjoy the day and let TooJay’s take care of the meal. Whether you are hosting at home or dining out, TooJay’s Deli offers a variety of delicious options to help you conveniently celebrate with family and friends.

Enjoy Florida’s beautiful spring weather with brunch on TooJay’s patio with a menu featuring Nova Salmon Benedict, French Toast, Avocado Breakfast BLT, Chicken & Waffles and other TooJay’s specialties. For Easter dinner at home, TooJay’s is featuring glazed ham, turkey or salmon platters as well as family meal bundles. All menu items are available for dine-in, takeout or delivery. To place an order online, visit toojays.com/order-now .

End your holiday meal on a sweet note with selections from TooJay’s famous bakery, including popular, made-from-scratch desserts, including the Mounds cake, carrot cake, coconut cake, brownies, macaroons and other seasonal favorites.

TooJay’s is excited to welcome guests into its dining rooms at all locations throughout Florida in accordance with all state and local requirements, including safe sanitation and food handling with team health checks and enhanced cleaning procedures. For information on how TooJay’s is implementing COVID-19 safety regulations, please visit TooJays.com/how-we-are-navigating-covid-19 . Guests also can enjoy TooJay’s great comfort food through curbside, takeout, delivery and catering.

Founded in 1981, TooJay’s currently serves guests in Palm Beach and Broward counties, the Treasure Coast, the Orlando area and The Villages.

TooJay’s received three Palm Beach Post 2020 Best of Palm Beach County Awards for Best Sandwich, Best Dessert and Best Caterer; two Fort Lauderdale Magazine 2020 The Best of Fort Lauderdale Awards for Best Family Friendly Restaurant and Best Locally Made Food Product; 2020 Best of Orlando Award for Deli; 2020 South Florida Family Favorites Award for Favorite Family Restaurant; the 2019 South Florida Gay News Golden Spoon Award for Outstanding New Spot in Fort Lauderdale; and the 2019 Restaurant Neighbor Award as a State Winner from the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation for its work with Feeding Florida.

For more information about TooJay’s, visit TooJays.com . Follow TooJay’s at twitter.com/therealTooJays and instagram.com/toojaysdeli or visit the Facebook fan page, which has over 93 thousand fans, and become a fan at facebook.com/TooJaysDeli .

