Enjoy delicious deals during Promenade Shops' Restaurant Week, kicking off Sunday

Chow down for less with multi-course meals at fixed prices at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley’s Restaurant Week, Sunday through Nov. 9.

The outdoor mall's bi-annual event features a fine dining dinner deal, available Tuesday through Thursday, at Top Cut. A sample $59 meal is French onion soup gratinee, 10-ounce filet mignon with roasted wild mushrooms and New York-style cheesecake.

Deluxe dining — dinner for $30, lunch for $17 — is offered by Kome Fine Japanese Cuisine,Melt,Torre and White Orchids Thai Cuisine; and casual dining — dinner for $20, lunch for $12 — is offered by Bar Louie and Red Robin.

Sample lunches include homemade potstickers and green curry at White Orchids, pretzel bites and a Whiskey River BBQ burger at Red Robin and habanero salsa, enchilada verde and passionfruit panna cotta at Torre.

Sample dinners include bruschetta pomodoro, Buffalo chicken flatbread and Key Lime Shiner at Bar Louie; calamari fritti, ravioli di formaggio and limone ricotta torta at Melt; and miso soup, char-grilled jumbo shrimp and “Fantasy Finish Dessert” at Kome.

More savings can be found at Barnes & Noble Cafe, Center Valley Creamery and Auntie Anne’s, Crepe Soleil, Fuzziwig's Candy Factory and Healthy You Cafe.

Guests can enter to win a $100 gift card during Restaurant Week via entry boxes at the shopping center’s Town Square or inside participating businesses.

Reservations are suggested for fine and deluxe dining restaurants. Menus: thepromenadeshopsatsauconvalley.com.

ryan.kneller@mcall.com

Twitter @lvrestaurant

610-820-6597

See more of Lehigh Valley Restaurants blog