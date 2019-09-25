Enjoy Craveable Fall Flavors at Taco John’s

Popular quick-service restaurant gets into the seasonal spirit with fall item, available now

Cheyenne, WY (RestaurantNews.com) Pumpkin spice season has officially arrived, and that means Taco John’s indulgent Pumpkin Churro is finally back.

For a limited time, guests can taste the flavors of fall with Taco John’s beloved Pumpkin Churro – made with real pumpkin puree, filled with crème and rolled in a pumpkin pie-spiced cinnamon and sugar mixture. Guests can treat themselves to this craveable dessert at participating Taco John’s locations throughout the 2019 pumpkin spice season.

To add to the excitement, Taco John’s is also offering its delectable Street Tacos – choice of grilled chicken or sirloin steak, then loaded up with garlic lime sauce and crumbled Mexican cheese. Guests can order three Street Tacos for $5, valid on the purchase of three Grilled Chicken Street Tacos, with the option to upgrade to sirloin steak for an additional $1.

“When it comes to bold tacos, sometimes it’s best to take it to the streets,” said Vice President for Marketing Alan Wright. “These original Street Tacos bring more flavor than any other taco on the block. Then there’s the almighty Pumpkin Churro, which speaks for itself. It’s rich in all of the best fall ingredients that mark pumpkin spice season.”

The most delicious time of the year is only here for a limited time, so make sure to stop by a Taco John’s before these tasty items are gone. Price may vary by location.

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos and Potato Olés®. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday® and discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday!® Download the Taco John’s App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.

About Taco John’s®

Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 quick-service restaurants in 23 states. Privately owned, the business opened its first restaurant in 1969 in Cheyenne, WY. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions, menu items prepared fresh to your order, high quality ingredients and special recipes, seasonings and sauces. For more information or to apply for a position, visit tacojohns.com.

