Enjoy the Comforting Flavors of Fall with Gloria Jean’s Coffees

Gloria Jean’s Coffees Fall Seasonal Cinnamon Bun and Pumpkin Spice Chiller & Lattes

Specialty Coffee Franchise Launches Seasonal Cinnamon Bun & Pumpkin Spice Beverages

Santa Fe Springs, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Gloria Jean’s Coffees, an innovator in the specialty coffee segment, providing fresh, premium blends and award-winning roasts for nearly 40 years, has announced its fall lineup of seasonal products and flavored beans. Available for a limited time in three sizes, Gloria Jean’s new Cinnamon Bun and Pumpkin Spice Chillers and Lattes will be offered at all locations nationwide. Both flavors will also be available as whole bean options for guests who wish to brew these seasonal roasts in the comfort of their own homes. And, due to popular demand, the brand is bringing back its fan-favorite White Russian roasted whole beans as this season’s Gloria’s “Vault” offering.

“We’re introducing our new fall flavors a bit early this year for our many guests who are ready for the familiar smells, tastes and comforts that come with the return of the fall season,” said Sam Ferreira, president of Retail Food Group – USA. “As the weather and seasonal fashion begins to change, we’re confident our new Cinnamon Bun and Pumpkin Spice hot and cold beverages will unleash the fall spirit and create excitement for the seasonal festivities that lie ahead.”

Available for a limited time, Gloria Jean’s Coffee’s fall seasonal menu items include:

Lattes: Cinnamon Bun Latte – made using handcrafted GJC espresso blend, married with silky-textured steamed milk, vanilla powder and glazed cinnamon bun syrup . Pumpkin Spice Latte – specially made with creamy steamed milk, a perfectly steamed pumpkin spice toddy, Gloria Jean’s white chocolate powder topped with whipped cream and ground cinnamon.

Chillers: Cinnamon Bun Chiller – ice blended with vanilla powder, cappuccino base and glazed cinnamon bun syrup, all topped with whipped cream. Pumpkin Spice Chiller – an icy blend of pumpkin spice toddy, Gloria Jean’s white chocolate powder and Island Oasis ice cream mix topped with whipped cream and ground cinnamon.

Whole Beans: Cinnamon Bun – A medium-roasted coffee with a delicate hint of a glazed cinnamon bun for an enticing, smooth finish. Pumpkin Pie – Gloria Jean’s signature fall flavored whole bean offering is a unique blend of pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg. White Russian ( Gloria’s Vault ) – Velvety smooth with a taste of creamy coffee liqueur with a medium body and smooth finish.



Gloria Jean’s sources 100 percent of its coffees directly from exotic locations across the globe, with every bean roasted in its Southern California headquarters which includes a test kitchen for ongoing R&D and a full roasting and processing facility managed by the company’s fulltime master roaster. Ferreira continued, “as the originator of flavored coffee beans, Gloria Jean’s is known for providing guests with delicious coffee creations that can be enjoyed in our stores, taken on-the-go, or brewed at home.”

Available through November 4, the Cinnamon Bun and Pumpkin Spice Chillers, Lattes and whole beans, along with this season’s Gloria’s Vault flavor of White Russian, will be featured on Gloria Jean’s menu at all locations alongside chillers, mochas, lattes, hot cocoa, baked goods and pastries, whole beans, and retail merchandise. For the full menu, locations and the complete list of whole beans available for purchase, please visit www.gloriajeans.com.



About Gloria Jean’s Coffees

Gloria Jean’s Coffees is an innovator in the specialty coffee segment, providing customers fresh, premium blends and award-winning roasts. Gloria Jean’s Coffees was founded in 1979 in a small town outside Chicago by the company’s namesake, Gloria Jean Kvetko. What began as a small gift shop soon became a nationwide and later international franchise concept, and the brand now boasts nearly 900 stores worldwide. Retail Food Group – USA (RFG), a multi-brand retail food franchisors and leading wholesale coffee roasters, acquired Gloria Jean’s Coffees in 2014 with plans to grow the brand through franchising. Gloria Jean’s delectable menu also offers ice-blended chillers, mochas, lattes, hot cocoa, a variety of baked goods and pastries, whole beans and retail merchandise. For more information on Gloria Jean’s Coffees, visit http://www.gloriajeans.com. To inquire about franchise opportunities, visit http://www.gloriajeans.com/franchise.

Contact:

Chelsea McKinney

Powerhouse Communications

www.powerhousecomm.com

949-261-2216

Chelsea@powerhousecomm.com