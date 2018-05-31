Enjoy a chef-driven outdoor barbecue, beer festival and more this weekend

From a curated breakfast from the Breakfast Queen herself, to a neighborhood Greek fest, here are some things for you to do this weekend.

1) Spend a Sunday afternoon outside at Saint Lou’s Assembly as the restaurant kicks off its summer chef residency program. Every Sunday for a month, Saint Lou’s will host a different chef from around town, starting with chef Michael Galen from Dusek’s Board & Beer for the month of June, chef Mario Manzini from The Ruin Daily for the month of July and occasional pop-ups throughout August. The series We’re Out Back will also include $12 cans of House Wine Sparkling Rosé and $5 Goose Island beer. 664 W. Lake St., 312-600-0600, saintlouschicago.com

2) Head to Hyde Park for the annual Hyde Park Brew Fest, where a ticket will grant you 20 3-ounce tasting tickets and one souvenir tasting glass. Brewers to check out include 5 Rabbit Cerveceria, Hopewell Brewing, Aleman, and Unity Vibration Kombucha, as well as other ciders and beers. The festival will also have food and live music. Free. Noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 53rd Street and South Harper Court, hpbrewfest.com

3) The Lincoln Park Greek Fest returns for its 41st year with Greek street foods, baklava, loukoumades, pastitsio, gyros and souvlaki. There will also be live music, dance performances and tons of activities for the kids. 5-11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday. St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 2701 N. Sheffield Ave., 773-525-1793. lincolnparkgreekfest.com

4) Marisol is teaming up with the breakfast queen (and Tribune columnist) Ina Pinkney for a one-day-only brunch. Pinkney served breakfast at Ina’s until the restaurant closed in 2013, but now, chefs Jason Hammel and Sarah Rinkavage have picked their favorites from Pinkney’s cookbook to serve at a special brunch. Dishes include sour cream coffeecake, heavenly hots, pasta frittata, smoked salmon omelet, in addition to some Marisol brunch favorites. Pinkney will also be on hand to sign her cookbook, available for purchase. Reservations recommended. 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday. 205 E. Pearson St., 312-799-3599, marisolchicago.com

5) Switch up your brunch plans, and head to Rack House for its Beer Garden Brunch with a comically oversized bloody mary garnished with what’s essentially a tailgate menu: smoked wings, a pulled pork slider, a smoked brisket slider, fried pickles, fried shrimp, andouille sausage, cheese, mini doughnuts, a Nutella brownie, smoked baby back ribs and spicy Nashville chicken tenders. The bloody mary is $50, brunch prices a la carte. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday starting June 2. 222 E. Algonquin Road, Arlington Heights, 847-640-7225

