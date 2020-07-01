Enjoy On The Border’s Bold Flavors at Home with the New Build-Your-Own Taco Kit

World’s largest Mexican casual dining brand debuts Build-Your-Own Taco Kit for $24.99, available for to-go, pickup and delivery when ordered through ontheborder.com on July 3

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina created a new way for guests to have the perfect Border-style taco night at home with family and friends.

Beginning Friday, July 3, for a limited time, taco lovers can indulge in On The Border’s new Build-Your-Own Taco Kit! For $24.99, the Build-Your-Own Taco Kit feeds three to five guests and includes: choice of 10 soft or crispy taco shells, choice of seasoned ground beef or chicken tinga, taco fixings, a bowl of queso, Mexican rice, refried beans, and chips and salsa. We invite you to be master of your own taco destiny, building your taco the way you like it.

“We wanted to give our guests more opportunities to share our tasty Border Style tacos, at their own dinner tables – and maybe even have a little fun building the perfect taco,” said Chief Marketing Officer EdithAnn Ramey. “For those who are not ready to dine-in right now, our Build-Your-Own Taco Kit is an easy and convenient way to enjoy the same craveable food in the comfort of your own home.”

To order to-go or pickup, guests can call or order online. Delivery orders must be placed through ontheborder.com . The Build-Your-Own Taco Kit is not available for dine-in or third-party delivery.

About On The Border

On The Border is the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand known for generous servings of bold, “Border Style Mex”. It has become a fan favorite over the decades for its freshly prepared, ice-cold margaritas, mesquite-grilled fajitas cooked over an open flame, and never-ending chips and house-made salsa. With more than 130 restaurants in 30 states and Asia, On The Border’s friendly staff is ready to serve you in our vibrant bars, patios, and dining rooms. They are also preparing abundant meals to-go or catered for your next event. For more information, visit ontheborder.com and follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .