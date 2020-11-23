Enjoy a Bigger. Bolder. Better. Holiday Season with Taco John’s

Popular quick-service restaurant is making spirits bright with festive gift card incentive

Cheyenne, WY ( RestaurantNews.com ) ‘Tis the season for Taco John’s .

Seriously though … can you think of a better gift than tacos?! Probably not.

Lucky for you, the popular quick-service restaurant has just launched a gift card incentive that is sure to bring you holiday cheer.

For every $25 gift card purchased now through Dec. 31, you will receive a $5 bonus card! Planning on stuffing everyone’s stocking with Taco John’s gift cards? There’s no limit to how many bonus cards you can receive. So spend $100 in gift cards and receive $20 in bonus cards. Taco ‘bout a great gift idea! Gift cards can easily be purchased through any Taco John’s drive-thru.

“Taco John’s gift cards make great stocking stuffers and are perfect last-minute gift ideas,” said Director of Marketing Jeff Rahn. “They are easy to mail and they help you stay on budget! Plus, you can never go wrong with gifting tacos.”

Taco John’s top priority is the health and safety of its guests and team members. Taco John’s will continue to operate with the highest standards of food safety, cleanliness and health. In addition to following all capacity requirements and social distancing protocols, Taco John’s has implemented enhanced cleaning and sanitization procedures.

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos and Potato Olés®. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday® and discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday!® Download the Taco John’s App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.

*Gift cards can’t be redeemed for cash. No cash back will be given when a bonus card is redeemed for an order that is less than $5. Bonus cards are redeemable between Jan. 1 and Feb. 28, 2021.

