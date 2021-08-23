Enjoy the Best of Both Worlds with JINYA Ramen Bar’s New Bowl

Acclaimed Japanese ramen restaurant debuts dish featuring a vegan base and chicken karaage side

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) JINYA Ramen Bar ‘s authentic Japanese culinary approach has always been about finding the perfect balance.

That’s why the acclaimed ramen restaurant is introducing an all-new bowl that bridges the gap between plant-based and meat ingredients, giving guests the best of both worlds!

Now through Oct. 15, participating JINYA locations will feature The Red Garnet – made with thick noodles, a creamy vegan base, crunchy spicy garlic sauce, green onion, kikurage, chopped onion, spinach and pork chashu, served with two pieces of chicken karaage on the side – for just $15.

With the ability to be modified to fit various dietary and lifestyle preferences, The Red Garnet is naturally gluten-free, and it can be made vegetarian by removing the pork chashu topping and side of chicken karaage.

“JINYA fans go crazy over our creamy vegan base,” said JINYA CEO and Founder Tomo Takahashi. “But they may not be seeking a full vegan or vegetarian dish every time. That’s why we created The Red Garnet, which meets the needs of guests wanting to order a healthier option while still enjoying meat. It’s our most perfectly balanced bowl yet!”

Using only the freshest ingredients, JINYA serves guests authentic Japanese cuisine with its slowly simmered broths, signature noodles and perfectly paired small plates. Enjoy a taste of ramen culture with signature menu items from ramen, rice bowls, curry, salads, mini tacos and more.

At JINYA, experience ramen like it’s meant to be – with thick, rich broth in perfect balance with flavorful noodles. Discover a wide array of authentic toppings, from tender pork chashu to a perfectly cooked and seasoned poached egg to fresh garlic. Then, elevate the experience further by pairing it with tapas or a craft beer. JINYA is ramen culture, where the relationship between broth and noodles is serious but delicious business. To learn more about JINYA’s full menu, visit jinyaramenbar.com .

