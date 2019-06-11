Enjoy $4 Burritos on Fourth of July at Miguel’s Jr.

Original (Since 1975) Burritos Available for Just $4 All Day on Thursday, July 4

(RestaurantNews.com)

WHAT:

For the first time in 46 years, Miguel’s Jr. will be open on Fourth of July and will celebrate the holiday by offering fans Original (Since 1975) Burritos for just $4. Made with a choice of slow-cooked and perfectly seasoned shredded chicken, shredded beef, or house favorite tender marinated chile verde pork, Original Burritos are expertly rolled with Miguel’s Jr. famous refried beans, Spanish rice and premium Longhorn cheddar cheese.

Mary Vasquez, Miguel’s Jr. founder, developed the signature recipe with inspiration from her childhood in Central Mexico. Miguel’s Jr. is proud to serve dishes only made with premium, fresh ingredients and handmade daily. Enjoy Original (Since 1975) Burritos for just $4 all day at all Miguel’s Jr. locations. No coupon necessary.

WHEN:

Thursday, July 4

WHERE:

All Miguel’s Jr. Locations

Inland Empire:

Corona: 1039 W 6th St., Corona, CA 92882. (951) 270-3551

Corona (south): 2320 Compton Avenue, Corona, CA 92881. (951) 279-9393

Corona (west): 1570 West Sixth Street, Corona, CA 92882. (951) 279-7780

Eastvale: 13382 Limonite Avenue, Eastvale, CA 92880. (951) 407-1385

Fontana: 7490 Cherry Avenue, Fontana, CA 92336. (909) 357-3822

Grand Terrace: 22219 Barton Road, Grand Terrace, CA 92313. (909) 783-4271

Menifee: 30362 Haun Road, Menifee, CA 92584. (951) 679-5299

Moreno Valley: 12860 Day Street, Moreno Valley, CA 92553. (951) 697-0390

Murrieta: 39713 Avenida Acacias, Murrieta, CA 92563. (951) 698-5154

Norco: 1432 Hammer Avenue, Norco, CA 92860. (951) 273-2611

Norco Village: 2450 River Road, Norco, CA 92860. (951) 371-1014

Ontario: 2250 South Haven Avenue, Ontario, CA 91761. (909) 947-6761

Redlands: 27521 San Bernardino Avenue Redlands, CA, 92374. (909) 557-2220

Rialto: 1240 W Renaissance Pkwy, Rialto, CA 92376. (909) 355-0500

Riverside: 1301 Galleria @Tyler, Riverside, CA, 92503. (951) 352-1895

Woodcrest: 17815 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside, CA 92508. (951) 339-5747

Orange County:

Costa Mesa: 141 East 17th Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92627. (949) 646-2153

Huntington Beach: 19620 Beach Blvd., Huntington Beach, CA 92648. (714) 888-2255

Orange: 1325 Tustin Street, Orange, CA 92867. (714) 633-4000

Tustin: 2855 El Camino Real, Tustin, CA 92782. (714) 202 4676

CONTACT:

www.MiguelsJr.com

About Miguel’s Jr.

Founded in Corona, California in 1975 by Mike and Mary Vasquez, Miguel’s Jr. is an award-winning quick service restaurant that serves homestyle California Mexican recipes inspired by the cuisine from Mary’s childhood in Central Mexico. The Vasquez family restaurant legacy began in 1973 with Miguel’s full-service restaurant. With encouragement from the community, Mike and Mary expanded their horizons and launched Miguel’s Jr in 1975. Miguel’s Jr. offers delicious Mexican dishes made from only the freshest, premium ingredients and always cooked to order. Family owned and operated, Miguel’s Jr. focuses on the spirit of hospitality and enriching relationships in a wholesome environment. With locations in the Inland Empire and Orange County, the Vasquez family continues the tradition of serving the freshest, best tasting California Mexican food daily. For more information, including menu items and locations, visit www.miguelsjr.com .

Facebook: facebook.com/MiguelsJr

Instagram: @Miguels_Jr

Twitter: @WeAreMiguelsJr

Media Contact:

Sally Evans

The ACE Agency

949-554-5752

sally@theaceagency.com